Culture - Sports

Vietnamese students in Beijing promote sportive spirit in line with Uncle Ho's lifestyle

The event drew enthusiastic participation from Vietnamese students studying at universities in Beijing and Tianjin, creating a vibrant atmosphere of exchange, solidarity and physical training among the overseas Vietnamese youth community.

Students join the 2026 community sports festival in celebration of the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2026). (Photo: VNA)
Students join the 2026 community sports festival in celebration of the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2026). (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – The Vietnamese Students’ Association in Beijing, China, has organised the 2026 community sports festival in celebration of the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2026).​

The event drew enthusiastic participation from Vietnamese students studying at universities in Beijing and Tianjin, creating a vibrant atmosphere of exchange, solidarity and physical training among the overseas Vietnamese youth community.​

This year’s festival featured a range of sporting activities, including football and tug of war, with organisers placing strong emphasis on interaction and community bonding.​

Do Van Thanh, Chairman of the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Beijing, said the event aimed not only to encourage sports practice among Vietnamese students in China but also to strengthen solidarity and inspire a sense of responsibility towards the homeland.​

He expressed his hope that the festival would become an annual cultural and sport activity where Vietnamese students could improve their health while fostering a united, dynamic and active community abroad.​

The festival also served as an occasion for students to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, who consistently highlighted the importance of physical exercise in daily life.​

Nguyen Duy Phong, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in China, said the event was an important activity for the Vietnamese student community in Beijing in particular and China in general.​

He noted that leaders of the Embassy and Party Committee attended the festival to encourage students to compete in a spirit of solidarity and sportsmanship while maintaining strong academic performance and active community engagement.​

Phong added that the event also helped strengthen ties among generations of Vietnamese students in China and foster mutual support and a stronger sense of community responsibility./.

VNA
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