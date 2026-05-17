Culture - Sports

500-year-old Phuoc Tich village draws visitors thanks to heritage tourism

The village is now home to 40 traditional wooden houses aged between 100 and 300 years. They share a common architectural lineage, built by master carpenters from famed My Xuyen carpentry village using sturdy frames joined with pegs and mortise techniques, without iron nails.

A traditional-style house in Phuoc Tich village (Photo: VNA)
A traditional-style house in Phuoc Tich village (Photo: VNA)

Hue (VNA) – Phuoc Tich, a village more than five centuries old set along the O Lau River roughly 40 km north of Hue, holds a quiet, weathered beauty that captures the stamp of traditional north-central Vietnamese rural life.

Home to heritage wooden houses

The village is now home to 40 traditional wooden houses aged between 100 and 300 years. They share a common architectural lineage, built by master carpenters from famed My Xuyen carpentry village using sturdy frames joined with pegs and mortise techniques, without iron nails.

Crossbeams, decorative doors, rafters and roof trusses are carved with fine motifs and patterns drawn from ancient Vietnamese culture.

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The Phuoc Tich communal house (Photo: VNA)

Each house follows a Hue-style layout with gateways, gardens, ponds, decorative screens and trimmed hedges. Visitors touring the homes get a briefing on their architecture, cultural significance and history.

Beyond the wooden dwellings, the village holds a rich mix of spiritual and religious structures, including communal houses, pagodas and shrines.

Tourism push

Phuoc Tich’s landscape blends into its natural surroundings, wrapped in bamboo groves and centuries-old trees. Homes and lanes, separated not by walls but by lush green hedges, create an uninterrupted swath of green and an open settlement pattern typical of Vietnam’s north-central countryside.

Cultural researcher Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Van Manh said it is exceptionally rare for a village in central Vietnam, a region battered by prolonged war and bombing, to have preserved its ancient structures, temples, and trees as remarkably as Phuoc Tich.

The village was recognised as a National Heritage Village in 2009. Seventeen years on, it has made progress in both conservation and tourism. From 2024 through late 2025, the village welcomed more than 50,000 visitors, generating over 3.2 billion VND (123,000 USD) in tourism revenue.

Nguyen Ngoc Nam, Deputy Director of the Public Service Centre of Phong Dinh ward (Hue city), said the village now offers nine tourism service categories engaging about 40 local residents, including heritage house tours, food services, bicycle rentals, guided tours, pottery demonstrations, traditional cake-making, and folk cultural exchanges.

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A traditional-style house in Phuoc Tich village (Photo: VNA)

Among the preserved ancient houses, 11 now welcome visitors, four run homestays, and four offer culinary experiences.

To bring in more arrivals, local authorities have been working with over 40 travel agents and schools that arrange educational and experiential tours to Phuoc Tich.

Local authorities are also planning to step up training for residents and guides, develop new tourism products and improve homestay services. The aim is for visitors to do more than sightsee and stay, but immerse themselves in the village’s cultural identity and local hospitality, spreading Phuoc Tich’s image across Vietnam and beyond./.

VNA
#Phuoc Tich village #national heritage village #Hue #Vietnamese rural life Thua Thien-Hue
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