‘Pho’ finds its flavour across Europe in cultural roadshow

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - A large-scale cultural and culinary promotion campaign is set to simmer across multiple European countries this July with the aim of positioning ’pho’ as a cultural symbol of Vietnam on the global stage, turning a national favourite into a travelling taste of identity.



This marks the first time a multinational cultural–diplomatic–community roadshow model will be implemented in Europe, combining culinary excellence with the connective strength of Vietnamese communities abroad.



Nguyen Quynh Mai, Vice Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, noted that the ‘Pho’ Cultural Roadshow Europe 2026 is not merely a culinary promotion activity but also a journey to spread pride in Vietnamese culture worldwide through the image of a bowl of ‘pho’, widely regarded as the nation’s culinary emblem.



Praising the We Love ‘pho’ Association for its role in fostering community connections and promoting Vietnamese cuisine in Europe, she said that Vietnamese ‘Pho’ Week in Europe 2025 emerged as the largest ’pho’ promotion campaign ever held in the region, drawing participation from more than 250 restaurants in over 25 countries. The initiative also received the 2025 National Award for External Information of Vietnam.



Affirming that overseas Vietnamese communities are an inseparable part of the nation, Mai said the committee would continue to accompany and support initiatives that promote Vietnamese culture and national image worldwide.



She also acknowledged the close coordination among the We Love ‘Pho’ Association, the Ninh Binh Culinary Culture Association and Vietnamese associations and representative missions across Europe in implementing the ‘Pho’ Cultural Roadshow Europe 2026.



At the same time, she expressed hope that the journey would continue to spread Vietnamese culture, boost tourism and trade and strengthen connections within overseas Vietnamese communities.



According to artisan Le Thi Thiet, Chair of the Ninh Binh Culinary Culture Association and a ’pho’ expert from Nam Dinh, the campaign is not merely about promoting a dish but also an opportunity to tell the story of Vietnam, its people and cultural identity to international audiences through the language of cuisine.



The delegation of artisans and chefs taking part in the journey carries the mission of conveying the essence of Vietnamese culture and heritage values, particularly as the Vietnamese ’pho’ dossier is being finalised for submission to UNESCO for recognition as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.



The artisan expressed her expectation that the ‘Pho’ Cultural Roadshow Europe 2026 will help position culinary culture as a bridge for promoting tourism, enhancing the national image and strengthening international cultural exchange.



She added that the programme also offers an opportunity for Vietnamese artisans to engage with international standards and develop culinary products in a more modern direction while preserving the essence of traditional Vietnamese culture.



Chairman of the We Love ‘Pho’ Association Mai Hai Lam, a Vietnamese entrepreneur based in Poland, said the journey to promote ‘pho’ culture in Europe was formed through community connections among entrepreneurs, associations and Vietnamese cuisine enthusiasts across multiple countries.



According to him, this is the first large-scale ‘pho’-focused programme to be implemented simultaneously across multiple European countries, spanning six nations and several major cities.



The initial idea stemmed from a desire to connect Vietnamese cultural promotion activities in Europe and later received strong support from the Vietnamese community, associations and businesses both domestically and abroad.



A key feature of the programme, he noted, is its broad community connectivity. The organisers have received commitments of support from numerous Vietnamese associations, business groups and Vietnamese representative agencies in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Germany and Austria.



The Chairman of the We Love ‘Pho’ Association said the roadshow would go beyond a culinary promotion series, seeking instead to establish a cultural connection network for Vietnam across Europe.



It will bring together renowned Vietnamese artisans and chefs to showcase the traditional values of ‘pho’ to international friends while fostering solidarity within the global Vietnamese community.



Telling Vietnamese culture



According to the organisers, the campaign aims to position ’pho’ as a soft language for telling the story of Vietnam’s history, people and cultural identity.



Through its Europe-wide promotional journey, the initiative is expected to contribute to efforts to have the Vietnamese ‘pho’ Culture dossier recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.



Scheduled to take place from late June to mid-July 2026, the roadshow delegation will travel across major European cities with a series of distinctive activities.



In Warsaw, Poland, the programme will focus on advanced training sessions aimed at transferring culinary skills, sharing techniques for preparing broth and standardising Vietnamese cuisine in Europe.



In Bratislava, Slovakia, activities will be held within the framework of Vietnam Cultural Day, featuring culinary demonstrations and community dialogue sessions.



Meanwhile, Vienna, Austria, will serve as the diplomatic highlight of the journey, featuring the ‘pho’ Diplomatic Showcase and the First Bowl ceremony, sharing the first bowl of ‘pho’ as a symbol of connection between nations.



The roadshow will also make stops in Budapest, Hungary, Prague, the Czech Republic, Bochum and Berlin, Germany.



It will bring together a range of leading Vietnamese culinary artisans, experts and chefs, including artisan Le Thi Thiet, Chair of the Ninh Binh Culinary Culture Association, expert Duong Van Hung, Chairman of the Royal Chefs Association of Vietnam, as well as artisans and chefs Vu Ngoc Vuong, Quach Hai Nam, Ta Thi Kim Oanh and Nguyen Thi Anh, among others.



The ‘Pho’ Cultural Roadshow Europe 2026 is not limited to on-site activities but is also designed as a multi-platform communication campaign, featuring storytelling videos, immersive experiences and the participation of a range of international influencers./.



VNA