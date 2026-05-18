Culture - Sports

‘Pho’ finds its flavour across Europe in cultural roadshow

‘Pho’ finds its flavour across Europe in cultural roadshow

Many leading Vietnamese culinary artisans, experts, and chefs will participate in the 'Pho' Cultural Roadshow Europe 2026 to tell Vietnamese culture through the national dish. ( Photo courtesy of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese)
Many leading Vietnamese culinary artisans, experts, and chefs will participate in the 'Pho' Cultural Roadshow Europe 2026 to tell Vietnamese culture through the national dish. ( Photo courtesy of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - A large-scale cultural and culinary promotion campaign is set to simmer across multiple European countries this July with the aim of positioning ’pho’ as a cultural symbol of Vietnam on the global stage, turning a national favourite into a travelling taste of identity.

This marks the first time a multinational cultural–diplomatic–community roadshow model will be implemented in Europe, combining culinary excellence with the connective strength of Vietnamese communities abroad.

Nguyen Quynh Mai, Vice Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, noted that the ‘Pho’ Cultural Roadshow Europe 2026 is not merely a culinary promotion activity but also a journey to spread pride in Vietnamese culture worldwide through the image of a bowl of ‘pho’, widely regarded as the nation’s culinary emblem.

Praising the We Love ‘pho’ Association for its role in fostering community connections and promoting Vietnamese cuisine in Europe, she said that Vietnamese ‘Pho’ Week in Europe 2025 emerged as the largest ’pho’ promotion campaign ever held in the region, drawing participation from more than 250 restaurants in over 25 countries. The initiative also received the 2025 National Award for External Information of Vietnam.

Affirming that overseas Vietnamese communities are an inseparable part of the nation, Mai said the committee would continue to accompany and support initiatives that promote Vietnamese culture and national image worldwide.

She also acknowledged the close coordination among the We Love ‘Pho’ Association, the Ninh Binh Culinary Culture Association and Vietnamese associations and representative missions across Europe in implementing the ‘Pho’ Cultural Roadshow Europe 2026.

At the same time, she expressed hope that the journey would continue to spread Vietnamese culture, boost tourism and trade and strengthen connections within overseas Vietnamese communities.

According to artisan Le Thi Thiet, Chair of the Ninh Binh Culinary Culture Association and a ’pho’ expert from Nam Dinh, the campaign is not merely about promoting a dish but also an opportunity to tell the story of Vietnam, its people and cultural identity to international audiences through the language of cuisine.

The delegation of artisans and chefs taking part in the journey carries the mission of conveying the essence of Vietnamese culture and heritage values, particularly as the Vietnamese ’pho’ dossier is being finalised for submission to UNESCO for recognition as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The artisan expressed her expectation that the ‘Pho’ Cultural Roadshow Europe 2026 will help position culinary culture as a bridge for promoting tourism, enhancing the national image and strengthening international cultural exchange.

She added that the programme also offers an opportunity for Vietnamese artisans to engage with international standards and develop culinary products in a more modern direction while preserving the essence of traditional Vietnamese culture.

Chairman of the We Love ‘Pho’ Association Mai Hai Lam, a Vietnamese entrepreneur based in Poland, said the journey to promote ‘pho’ culture in Europe was formed through community connections among entrepreneurs, associations and Vietnamese cuisine enthusiasts across multiple countries.

According to him, this is the first large-scale ‘pho’-focused programme to be implemented simultaneously across multiple European countries, spanning six nations and several major cities.

The initial idea stemmed from a desire to connect Vietnamese cultural promotion activities in Europe and later received strong support from the Vietnamese community, associations and businesses both domestically and abroad.

A key feature of the programme, he noted, is its broad community connectivity. The organisers have received commitments of support from numerous Vietnamese associations, business groups and Vietnamese representative agencies in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Germany and Austria.

The Chairman of the We Love ‘Pho’ Association said the roadshow would go beyond a culinary promotion series, seeking instead to establish a cultural connection network for Vietnam across Europe.

It will bring together renowned Vietnamese artisans and chefs to showcase the traditional values of ‘pho’ to international friends while fostering solidarity within the global Vietnamese community.

Telling Vietnamese culture

According to the organisers, the campaign aims to position ’pho’ as a soft language for telling the story of Vietnam’s history, people and cultural identity.

Through its Europe-wide promotional journey, the initiative is expected to contribute to efforts to have the Vietnamese ‘pho’ Culture dossier recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Scheduled to take place from late June to mid-July 2026, the roadshow delegation will travel across major European cities with a series of distinctive activities.

In Warsaw, Poland, the programme will focus on advanced training sessions aimed at transferring culinary skills, sharing techniques for preparing broth and standardising Vietnamese cuisine in Europe.

In Bratislava, Slovakia, activities will be held within the framework of Vietnam Cultural Day, featuring culinary demonstrations and community dialogue sessions.

Meanwhile, Vienna, Austria, will serve as the diplomatic highlight of the journey, featuring the ‘pho’ Diplomatic Showcase and the First Bowl ceremony, sharing the first bowl of ‘pho’ as a symbol of connection between nations.

The roadshow will also make stops in Budapest, Hungary, Prague, the Czech Republic, Bochum and Berlin, Germany.

It will bring together a range of leading Vietnamese culinary artisans, experts and chefs, including artisan Le Thi Thiet, Chair of the Ninh Binh Culinary Culture Association, expert Duong Van Hung, Chairman of the Royal Chefs Association of Vietnam, as well as artisans and chefs Vu Ngoc Vuong, Quach Hai Nam, Ta Thi Kim Oanh and Nguyen Thi Anh, among others.

The ‘Pho’ Cultural Roadshow Europe 2026 is not limited to on-site activities but is also designed as a multi-platform communication campaign, featuring storytelling videos, immersive experiences and the participation of a range of international influencers./.

VNA
#Pho #Vietnamese culture #Europe #cultural roadshow
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

Related News

The pho museum provides a spot for domestic and foreign visitors to learn more about Vietnam's renowned dish, Pho, and experience its flavour. (Photo: VNA)

First-ever pho museum opens in HCM City

Located in an 800-square-metre area in Ben Thanh ward, the museum is the first private culinary museum in Vietnam licensed by the HCM City Department of Culture and Sports. The museum features three floors offering visitors a journey through pho's 100-year history via a souvenir area, show kitchen, cinema room and cultural exhibition space.

See more

A performance at the show (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese water puppetry draws crowds in Laos

Following two sold-out shows in Vientiane, Vietnam’s traditional water puppetry continued to pull in strong audiences. The 700-seat auditorium of the Savannakhet provincial cultural house was filled to capacity on both floors well before the show began.

Meritorious Artisan Nguyen Thi Oanh (Photo: VNA)

Couple saves 500-year-old Dong Ho painting art from extinction

Born in Bac Ninh province’s Dong Khe residential area half a millennium ago, Dong Ho painting hit its roaring peak in the 1940s, when 17 family clans churned out vividly coloured, all-natural works for spiritual, festive and daily rituals, especially the Lunar New Year

Soldier Tran Thanh, a member of the Hoang Dieu Citadel National Salvation Youth Union, carries a lunge mine to destroy enemy tank on the streets of Hanoi on December 23, 1946, during the early days of the nationwide resistance war. (File photo: VNA)

Nghe An to host exhibition featuring President Ho Chi Minh’s call for national resistance

This is an important political and cultural event that celebrates the lasting historical significance of President Ho Chi Minh's call for national resistance, while highlighting the vision, determination, and intellectual strength of the Party and the Vietnamese people during a pivotal moment in history. The exhibition also aims to celebrate the late President’s 136th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890 - 2026).

Tthe DIFF 2026 stage has been designed around the concept of convergence, inspired by the image of converging horizons where cultures, time, and emotions meet (Source: DIFF)

DIFF 2026 set to mark breakthrough in stage scale, performance technology

The DIFF 2026 stage has been designed around the concept of convergence, inspired by the image of converging horizons where cultures, time, and emotions meet. With a width of up to 100 metres and a total area of nearly 1,200sq.m, the stage is considered the largest in the history of DIFF.

Vietnam's national U17 football team defeat United Arab Emirates national U17 football team 3-2 in the final Group C match of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 in Saudi Arabia on early May 14. (Photo: VFF)

Vietnam secure berth at FIFA U17 World Cup 2026 for first time

Vietnam national U17 football team secured a place at the FIFA U17 World Cup 2026 for the first time after defeating United Arab Emirates national U17 football team 3-2 on in the final Group C match of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 in Saudi Arabia on early May 14 (Vietnam time).

Vietnamese Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh and Lao Minister of Culture and Tourism Suonsavan Vignaket exchange the signed culture and tourism cooperation scheme for 2026–2030. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos ink 2026–2030 culture-tourism cooperation plan

Both sides pointed to substantive, positive outcomes in cultural and tourism cooperation from 2021-2025, citing successful cultural weeks in each country, cultural and art activities marking important occasions of the two Parties and countries, and the effective delivery of agreements reached by leaders that further fostered the special Vietnam–Laos relationship.

Students visit the photo exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK photo exhibition highlights cultural connections

Among the displayed works, 60 photographs introduce the modern RoK with its rich cultural depth and spectacular natural landscapes, while 40 others vividly portray the beauty, cultural identity and ongoing development of Dak Lak and Vietnam’s Central Highlands region.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu speaks at the press conference on May 12. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Festival in Tokyo eyes higher turnout

The Vietnam Festival in Japan will serve as both a showcase of Vietnamese culture, cuisine and traditional arts and a vivid symbol of friendship and close bonds between the two nations, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu.