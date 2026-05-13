Vietnam, Laos ink 2026–2030 culture-tourism cooperation plan

Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh held talks with Lao Minister of Culture and Tourism Suonsavan Vignaket in Vientiane, Laos on May 12 to review their 2021–2025 partnership and set the agenda for 2026–2030.

Both sides pointed to substantive, positive outcomes in cultural and tourism cooperation from 2021-2025, citing successful cultural weeks in each country, cultural and art activities marking important occasions of the two Parties and countries, and the effective delivery of agreements reached by leaders that further fostered the special Vietnam – Laos relationship.

The ministers shared experience in culture and tourism management while proposing directions, initiatives, and concrete solutions to upgrade cooperation in the coming years, particularly during the Vietnam – Laos Friendship and Solidarity Year 2027.

They agreed that cultural and tourism ties in 2026–2030 would further deepen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between the two nations. More delegation exchanges, cultural and art activities, cultural weeks, and music shows spotlighting each country’s identity were framed as levers to intensify collaboration on heritage preservation and share know-how in managing historical relics, museums, and libraries.

Joint workforce development through scholarships, courses, and closer partnerships between cultural and arts education establishments would project the image, people, and cultures of Vietnam and Laos, boosting mutual understanding and people-to-people bonds while anchoring sustainable, comprehensive cooperation in the new period.

Concluding the talks, the two sides signed the Vietnam – Laos culture and tourism cooperation scheme for 2026–2030.

Later that afternoon, Thanh paid a courtesy call to Chief of the Office of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee Phet Phomphiphak in Vientiane.

In that evening, the two ministers co-chaired the launch of Vietnam Cultural Week in Laos 2026 in Vientiane, kicking off a slate of cultural and arts events scheduled through May 16.

In her opening remarks, Thanh said puppetry performances during the week, especially traditional Vietnamese water puppetry, would bring the distinct character of a culture forged over millennia to Lao audiences and project the image of a friendly, dynamic Vietnam driven by strong development ambitions.

Vinhaket, for her part, said performances within the Vietnam Cultural Week in Laos 2026 reflect the long-standing and close-knit ties binding the two Parties, States, and culture ministries.

The cultural week unfolds as the two nations continue to concretise their strategic cohesion, in line with agreements reached by leaders, Resolution 09/NQ-CP issued by the Vietnamese Government on April 6, 2026, and outcomes from the 48th meeting of the Vietnam – Laos Inter-Governmental Committee on Bilateral Cooperation./.​