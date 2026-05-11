Nguyen Duc Yen Sinh wins Asian women’s three-cushion billiards title

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Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - Vietnam’s Nguyen Duc Yen Sinh made history on May 10 by becoming the country’s first female player to win the Asian women’s three-cushion title at the 14th Asian Carom Billiards Championships 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Held from May 7-10, the tournament brought together 80 cueists from Vietnam, the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Japan competing in four categories: men’s three-cushion carom, women’s three-cushion carom, men’s one-cushion carom and men’s U22 three-cushion carom.

Sinh advanced from Group B on scoring average, emerging as the only Vietnamese player to reach the knockout stage in the women’s event.

She produced a dominant display in the semi-finals, defeating defending champion Heo Chae Won of the RoK 30-12 in 22 innings after racing to an 18-1 lead with a 10-point run.

In the final against Lee Yu Na of the RoK, the Vietnamese cueist maintained her momentum, taking a 15-5 lead before sealing a 30-19 victory after 35 innings to clinch the Asian crown.

Vietnam also secured another gold medal in the men’s one-cushion event, where Pham Canh Phuc overwhelmed Japan’s Mori Yoichirou 100-42 in the final.

In the men’s U22 three-cushion category, Dinh Trong Van finished runner-up after a 40-28 defeat to defending champion Kim Do Hyun of the RoK.

Meanwhile, Bao Phuong Vinh claimed a silver in the men’s three-cushion event after an impressive campaign that included eliminating world number one Cho Myung Woo of the RoK before losing 50-42 to Kim Haeng Jik in the final.

The tournament was hosted by the Ho Chi Minh City Billiards and Snooker Federation under the authority of the Asian Carom Billiard Confederation./.