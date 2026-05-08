Culture - Sports

LION Championship 31 to feature international fighters

The Vietnam Mixed Martial Arts Federation (VMMAF) has announced that LION Championship 31 (LC 31) will take place at 8 pm on May 9 in Hanoi, featuring nine exciting bouts, including several involving foreign fighters.

SEA Games silver medallist Do Huy Hoang (right) will face Filipino fighter John Dave Almanza in the MMA Pro 56kg category. (Photo: Lion Championship)
SEA Games silver medallist Do Huy Hoang (right) will face Filipino fighter John Dave Almanza in the MMA Pro 56kg category. (Photo: Lion Championship)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Mixed Martial Arts Federation (VMMAF) has announced that LION Championship 31 (LC 31) will take place at 8 pm on May 9 in Hanoi, featuring nine exciting bouts, including several involving foreign fighters.

In the headline MMA Pro 70kg bout, Chinese fighter Zhou Luo will make his second appearance at Vietnam’s biggest MMA event as he aims to move closer to a title shot. After securing an impressive victory over Ha The Anh at LC 28 in November 2025, Zhou Luo is set to face Ban Van Hoang, who is returning after a two-year absence. Hoang previously competed for the championship belt at LC 11 in December 2023.

Another notable contest in the MMA Pro 56kg category will see Vietnamese fighter Do Huy Hoang take on John Dave Almanza of the Philippines. After finishing runner-up at LION Championship 2022, Hoang spent the past three years focusing on Wushu Sanshou with the national team, winning silver medals at the 2023 SEA Games and the 2025 World Games. Meanwhile, Almanza previously competed in the Road To UFC 2024 qualification rounds, underlining his experience and ability.

The return of Danh Quoc, who has attracted attention with two impressive victories in 2025, is also expected to be a highlight of the event. In the MMA Pro 60kg category, he will face Dindo Camansa, a former WMC Muay Thai Asia champion known for competing across various combat sports in Southeast Asia.

Other highly anticipated matchups include the MMA Pro 52kg clash between Vo Tien Dat and world Muay silver medallist Huynh Hai Dang, as well as the rematch between Bui Dinh Khai and Phan Ngoc Hieu, both expected to deliver entertaining performances for fans at LION Championship 31./.

VNA
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