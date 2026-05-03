Culture - Sports

Vietnamese students bring ‘Mini Vietnam” to Russia at cultural festival

The Vietnam Cultural Festival in Russia’s Vladivostok city recreated a vibrant “mini Vietnam” through a string of cultural activities, including traditional performances, folk games and hands-on experiences.

A Vietnamese traditional art performance at the event. (Photo: VNA)
A Vietnamese traditional art performance at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – The Vietnamese Students’ Association at Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) in Russia’s Vladivostok city hosted the Vietnam Cultural Festival to mark the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification on April 30.​

In his speech, Vietnamese Consul General in Vladivostok Nguyen Viet Kien called the festival a journey back to history, national traditions and the sacred values that have shaped the Vietnamese spirit across thousands of years of national construction and defence. Held during the Hung Kings Commemoration Day and the reunification anniversary, the event spotlighted national pride, patriotism, solidarity and the aspirations of the Vietnamese people, particularly the younger generation.

For today’s youth, especially Vietnamese students abroad, these historical values carry even greater significance. Access to international education and cutting-edge know-how is a valuable opportunity for them to level up their skills and get ready to drive the country’s future development, he said.​

The Consul General also underscored the role of Vietnamese students at FEFU as cultural ambassadors between Vietnam and Russia, which share a longstanding tradition of friendship. Beyond academic performance, students were encouraged to keep their national identity alive, spread Vietnam’s image abroad, and shore up bilateral ties.

Festival activities gave Russian and international students deeper insight into Vietnam’s distinct history, culture and values, while also putting a spotlight on the common ground between Vietnamese and Russian cultures and tightening the bonds of friendship.

In his address, FEFU Vice Rector Evgeniy Vlasov pointed to May events ahead, including a forum of rectors from Russian and Vietnamese universities and celebrations marking the birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh. He paid tribute to the revered Vietnamese leader, who visited Vladivostok three times and laid a strong foundation for Vietnam–Russia friendship.

Vlasov also spoke with pride of FEFU’s Vietnam Studies Centre and its track record in training language specialists and generations of Vietnamese students. He voiced confidence in young people as future bridges connecting the languages and cultural values of both nations.​

The festival recreated a vibrant “mini Vietnam” through a string of cultural activities, including traditional performances, folk games and hands-on experiences. Foreign students learned about Vietnamese history, tried traditional games and bamboo dancing, produced Dong Ho paintings, practiced Vietnamese calligraphy, decorated conical hats and jumped into quizzes and creative challenges themed around Vietnam./.

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#Vietnam Cultural Festival in Russia #Liberation of the South #National Reunification #Vietnam-Russia relations Russia
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