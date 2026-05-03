Culture - Sports

Vietnamese students in Singapore promote homeland’s culture through music

The Vietnamese Youth Alliance in Singapore (VNYA) on May 2 organised VNYA Concert 2026, under the theme “NHIP – The Rhythm of VietNam”, creating an emotional cultural space for Vietnamese students, workers and international friends in the city-state.

Vietnamese students perform at the event. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese students perform at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – Vietnamese students in Singapore marked the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification with a cultural programme that celebrated national identity while strengthening bonds within the overseas Vietnamese community.

The Vietnamese Youth Alliance in Singapore (VNYA) on May 2 organised VNYA Concert 2026, under the theme “NHIP – The Rhythm of VietNam”, creating an emotional cultural space for Vietnamese students, workers and international friends in the city-state.

The event drew more than 250 participants, including Vietnamese students, workers and foreign guests living and studying in Singapore. The attendance of the Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore and representatives of student organisations added to the warm and meaningful atmosphere.

More than a music performance, “NHIP – The Rhythm of VietNam” was designed as an emotional journey in which familiar melodies blended with the rhythm of life among young Vietnamese living abroad. From energetic contemporary songs to performances rich in traditional colours, each act portrayed a Vietnam that was both close to the heart and deeply distinctive.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency, Tran Phuc An Nhi, a member of the organising committee, said “nhip”, or rhythm, represented not only music but also the pulse and breath of Vietnamese youth in Singapore.

Through the programme, organisers hoped students would find connection, shared understanding and pride in their cultural identity despite being far from home, Nhi said.

A highlight of the concert was the appearance of guest artists Vu Thanh Van and Trang, known as “Nhac cua Trang”, whose lively performances energised the audience. Student performers from Vietnam and other countries also won enthusiastic applause, creating a vibrant picture of cultural exchange.

Beyond its artistic value, the concert also carried a humanitarian message. All proceeds from ticket sales and donations will support disadvantaged children at the Thi Nghe orphanage and disability care centre in Ho Chi Minh City, while also contributing to upcoming student volunteer activities./.

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