Xoan singing keeps heritage alive under ancient communal house

Beneath the roof of the ancient Hung Lo communal house in Van Phu ward, Phu Tho province, the melodies of Xoan singing continue to resonate, linking past and present. Xoan singing in Phu Tho, a folk performing art closely associated with the worship of the Hung Kings, was inscribed by UNESCO in 2017 as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, affirming its distinctive value and lasting vitality within Vietnam’s cultural life.