Vietnam has 110.5 million mobile internet subscriptions

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam currently has 110.5 million mobile broadband internet subscriptions, including 3G, 4G and 5G services, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.



Of these, 91.3% of subscribers are using smartphones. The proportion of households using fiber-optic internet has reached 85.8%, while IPv6 adoption stands at 65%.



The total number of national domain names “.vn” has reached 690,436, up 5.3% compared to the same period last year.



In telecommunications management, the ministry has finalised a plan to deploy 5G networks through 2030.



At the same time, it continues efforts to eliminate coverage gaps and strengthen the management of unregistered or improperly registered SIM cards.



In the digital technology industry, revenue is estimated at 622.4 trillion VND (23.8 billion USD) last month, up 38% year-on-year.



Export turnover of digital technology products reached 20.3 million USD, up 39.6%, while after-tax profit stood at 44.5 trillion VND and state budget contributions totaled 8.23 trillion VND.



Vietnam currently has approximately 80,052 active digital technology enterprises. The ministry has also signed a memorandum of understanding with KFabless to support the development of Vietnam’s semiconductor ecosystem.



In the postal sector, revenue reached 7.9 trillion VND last month, with total mail volume hitting 480 million items.



The ministry will continue focusing on key tasks to implement Resolution No 57-NQ/TW this month, particularly the development of special mechanisms for strategic technologies, state procurement of first products, controlled testing mechanisms (sandboxes), and the completion of major legislative projects./.



VNA