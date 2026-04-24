SK Group partners to build AI ecosystem in Vietnam

​Seoul (VNA) – SK Group announced on April 24 that it has signed cooperation agreements to help develop an AI ecosystem in Vietnam.

At a business forum held on April 23 during President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung's state visit to Vietnam, SK Innovation and SK Telecom signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Nghe An province and the National Innovation Centre of Vietnam to advance AI ecosystem development and support the country’s long-term growth strategy.

SK said the partnership aims to help with expanding its full-stack AI model overseas for the first time, covering AI data centre construction, stable power supply, AI model development and validation, and sector-specific AI services.​

Under the MoU with Nghe An, the parties will explore building AI data centres and related infrastructure. The central province is seen as a key growth hub with strengths in manufacturing, energy and high-tech industries, supported by major ports and logistics systems.

Through a separate MoU with NIC, the partners will cooperate in AI data centre and energy infrastructure development, along with the formulation of institutional frameworks to foster the AI sector.

Established in 2019, NIC plays a central role in Vietnam’s innovation-driven growth strategy.

SK Chairman Chey Tae-won said AI will be a key driver of Vietnam’s sustainable growth, adding that SK will contribute across the full AI value chain, from energy and semiconductors to AI models and applications./.​