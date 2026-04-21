Vietnam turning ideas into value, aspirations into reality

Hanoi (VNA) – World Creativity and Innovation Day (April 21) offers an opportunity to promote tangible action, helping to embed innovation as a central driver of Vietnam’s socio-economic development.



Resolution No. 57 of the Politburo on breakthroughs in science-technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation is being vigorously implemented nationwide. Within this framework, innovation is increasingly recognised as a key engine for rapid and sustainable growth.



This year, the United Nations’ World Creativity and Innovation Day further underscores the pivotal role of creativity in socio-economic progress, providing fresh impetus for Vietnam to refine institutions, mobilise resources, and foster a culture of innovation. Activities marking the occasion are scheduled to run through April 26, contributing to the widespread diffusion of an innovation-driven mindset across society.



According to Chu Thuc Dat, Deputy Director of the State Agency for Technology And Innovation under the Ministry of Science and Technology, a notable feature of ongoing institutional reforms is the clear shift from a management mindset to one of facilitative governance.



The Law on Science, Technology and Innovation has begun to establish a legal framework for controlled testing mechanisms, or regulatory sandboxes, enabling pilot deployment of new technologies, products, services, and business models within a supervised environment. These provisions are helping to shorten access to advanced technologies, reduce innovation costs for businesses, and accelerate the application and commercialisation of new solutions, thereby creating sustained growth drivers.



Particularly significant is the introduction of mechanisms for risk acceptance and sharing in research and venture investment. Dat noted that allowing organisations and individuals to avoid reimbursing state funding for scientific projects that do not meet expected outcomes but properly followed necessary procedures will help remove the fear of failure and encourage bold, high-risk innovation.



In response to the 2026 observance, the Ministry of Science and Technology has issued a plan to organise activities nationwide and called on ministries, sectors, localities, and relevant organisations to take proactive steps. These initiatives focus on policy communication, multi-platform outreach, the promotion and scaling of innovative models, and strengthened linkages between the State, research institutions, universities, businesses, and the wider community.



The development of innovation centres, creative spaces, and connectivity platforms is expected to provide a conducive environment for nurturing ideas, testing new concepts, and transforming them into high value-added products and services./.

VNA