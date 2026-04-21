Travel

International visitors flock to Phu Quoc to enjoy safe, friendly, high-quality destination

According to Nguyen Vu Khac Huy, Chairman of the provincial Tourism Association, Phu Quoc’s tourism boom is driven by expanded air connectivity, a surge in high-end resorts, visa exemptions, and recognition in global travel rankings. Notably, the island has been named among the world’s top four trending destinations for 2026.

The "Kiss of the sea" show in Phu Quoc (Photo: VNA)
The "Kiss of the sea" show in Phu Quoc (Photo: VNA)

An Giang (VNA) – In the first four months of 2026, Phu Quoc island in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang welcomed an estimated over one million international arrivals, up 61.5% year-on-year and reaching nearly half of its annual target.

International visitors accounted for around 30% of total tourist arrivals to the island, while tourism revenue hit approximately 22.8 trillion VND (866.09 million USD), up 60.4% and representing 81.8% of the province’s total tourism earnings.

The figures underscore Phu Quoc’s growing appeal, with international travellers increasingly choosing the island as a safe, friendly, and high-quality holiday destination.

According to Nguyen Vu Khac Huy, Chairman of the provincial Tourism Association, Phu Quoc’s tourism boom is driven by expanded air connectivity, a surge in high-end resorts, visa exemptions, and recognition in global travel rankings. Notably, the island has been named among the world’s top four trending destinations for 2026.

International flight routes have been expanded, linking Phu Quoc directly with key markets such as the Republic of Korea, China, Singapore, and Thailand, while the upgraded international airport now handles millions of passengers annually.

Luxury accommodation has also flourished, with major investors like Vinpearl and Sun Group developing resorts, entertainment complexes, and casinos, creating distinctive tourism offerings.

Favourable policies, including a 30-day visa exemption for international visitors, along with intensified promotion and international cultural and sporting events, have further enhanced the island’s attractiveness. At the same time, global travel trends are shifting toward nature-based, peaceful, and sustainable destinations - areas where Phu Quoc’s pristine forests, clear waters, and rich ecosystems offer a strong match.

The island is gearing up for peak holiday demand during the Hung Kings Commemoration Day break and the National Reunification Day and International Workers' Day holiday, with visitor numbers expected to rise by more than 40% year-on-year. Authorities have instructed tourism businesses to ensure service quality, safety, and compliance, while encouraging new products, promotions, and entertainment activities.

Visitors can explore trekking routes in primary forests, wildlife parks, fishing villages, and traditional fish sauce-making, as well as cultural-historical sites such as the Nguyen Trung Truc Temple and Phu Quoc Prison.

In the south of the island, Sun Group is developing the Sun Paradise Land ecosystem, offering an integrated resort experience. Highlights include the Hon Thom Cable Car – the world’s longest over-sea cable car – connecting visitors to Hon Thom Island, alongside attractions like Sun World Hon Thom and the Exotica entertainment zone.

Night-time experiences add further appeal, with large-scale shows combining jetski and flyboard performances, 3D mapping, water screens, lasers, and fireworks, creating immersive, multi-sensory spectacles for visitors.

With comprehensive preparations in place, Phu Quoc is ready to capitalise on rising international demand, reinforcing its position as one of Vietnam’s leading tourism hubs./.

VNA
#Phu Quoc #international arrivals #high-end resorts #Sun Group #Vinpearl An Giang
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