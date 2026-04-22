Travel

Decoding the appeal behind why Indian travellers are “going crazy” for Phu Quoc

From the perspective of Indian media, the island’s appeal does not lie in anything far-fetched, but in a rare combination of values: easy accessibility, safety, premium experiences, and surprisingly “affordable” costs.

Kem Beach in Phu Quoc looks like a painting, attracting travellers from all over the world. (Photo: Fabl Belek)
Kem Beach in Phu Quoc looks like a painting, attracting travellers from all over the world. (Photo: Fabl Belek)

Hanoi (VNA) – With search growth nearing 700% and a first-ever entry into the list of most popular honeymoon destinations, Phu Quoc is emerging as a new “phenomenon” on the tourism map of a market of more than 1.4 billion people.

From the perspective of Indian media, the island’s appeal does not lie in anything far-fetched, but in a rare combination of values: easy accessibility, safety, premium experiences, and surprisingly “affordable” costs.

Leading Indian travel magazine Outlook Traveller has recently given special attention to Phu Quoc, naming it as a rapidly rising international destination. Data from Agoda shows that the island has made a milestone leap by entering the top 10 most searched honeymoon destinations among Indian travelers for the first time, climbing to the 6th position with nearly 700% growth – a rare figure amid the highly competitive outbound tourism market from India.

Beyond search volume, data from visa processing platform Atlys also reveals a notable shift: more than 71% of visa applications last autumn came from independent travellers. From this, Outlook Traveller noted: “This trend clearly reflects a shift in Indian travel behaviour, increasingly prioritising international destinations that are easy to visit, reasonably priced, and offer a balance between entertainment and deeper experiences.”

One of the key factors explaining the “Phu Quoc fever” is the sense of safety and stability. In a context where geopolitical factors in certain regions have made international travel less convenient, Southeast Asia, particularly Vietnam, is emerging as a new “safe zone” on the global tourism map. Phu Quoc is seen as a “stable, accessible, and hassle-free” destination, a decisive factor for both well-planned holidays and last-minute trips by Indian travelers.

Reinforcing this advantage is a rare open visa policy. Phu Quoc is currently the only destination in Vietnam offering visa exemptions of up to 30 days for international visitors arriving on direct flights. In addition, a growing network of charter and direct routes from New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and more is making the island increasingly accessible.

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Phu Quoc is seeing a growing number of new 5-star resort options. (Photo: La Festa Phu Quoc, Curio Collection by Hilton)

While familiar destinations such as Thailand or Bali (Indonesia) are beginning to face overtourism pressure, affluent Indian travelers are seeking new alternatives, places that retain their natural beauty without lacking high-end amenities. “Phu Quoc offers a diverse range of accommodations, from beachfront resorts to private pool villas, at significantly lower prices than Maldives, Phuket or Bali,” Outlook Traveller analysed.

This aligns with the global travel trend of “affordable luxury.” For Indian travelers, especially honeymooners and young, successful professionals, the combination of reasonable costs and premium experiences makes Phu Quoc highly appealing. They can fully enjoy services at internationally branded resorts such as JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, La Festa Phu Quoc – Curio Collection by Hilton, New World Phu Quoc Resort, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, or Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort without the financial pressure typical of traditional luxury destinations.

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Indian travellers are particularly fond of the spectacular shows in Phu Quoc. (Photo: Sun Group)

However, pristine nature and high-end accommodation are not the whole story. What truly sets Phu Quoc apart is its ecosystem of iconic experiences. Beyond its untouched beauty, the island offers impressive “entertainment wonders”: the world’s longest three-rope cable car to Hon Thom, the uniquely designed Kiss Bridge in Sunset Town, along with a series of art shows and nightly fireworks displays. These highlights are frequently mentioned by Indian media as “must-try” experiences.

A day in Phu Quoc thus becomes a seamless emotional journey: a morning “floating” above the emerald sea, an afternoon immersed in glowing sunsets, and evenings filled with the vibrant energy of night markets and dazzling fireworks.

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Two fireworks shows every night help Phu Quoc set a new standard for island tourism worldwide. (Photo: Sun Group)

The strong favour shown by Indian media toward Asia’s most beautiful island, ranked among the world’s top three by CN Traveler, is therefore not a fleeting effect. It is the result of a well-crafted destination development strategy where nature, policy, and iconic attractions are harmoniously combined to create a Phu Quoc that is both distinctive and capable of captivating even the most demanding markets./.

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