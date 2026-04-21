Free tickets to special political-art concert available via digital app

Hanoi (VNA) – Spectators can obtain free tickets to a special political-art concert titled “Am vang To quoc” (Eechoes of the Fatherland) through the Tuyen giao va Dan van app, according to the organisers.



The app serves as the official digital platform for event registration, enabling the public to access information quickly, register transparently and conveniently, and enhance interaction with the programme in the digital environment.



The event is jointly organised by Vietnam Television, the Hanoi People's Committee, and Netmedia. It is scheduled for 8:00 pm on April 28 at the My Dinh National Stadium.



The programme is expected to attract around 40,000 spectators, and feature more than 2,000 artists and performers, along with 500 members of the people’s armed forces.



It will serve as the curtain raiser for the 2026 series of special political-art series titled “Tu hao la nguoi Viet Nam” (Proud to be Vietnamese).



To register for tickets, audiences are required to download the app at https://tgdv.vtscloud.vn/installation, create a personal account, and follow official announcements regarding the opening of registration. The organisers noted that full guidance and registration timelines will be updated via the programme’s official fanpage and partner media outlets to ensure the public does not miss the opportunity to attend./.

VNA