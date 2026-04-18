Culture - Sports

Spouse of top Vietnamese leader visits Guangxi Ethnic Music Museum

The museum is the first specialised cultural institution of its kind in the region, housing more than 1,600 valuable artifacts that reflect the rich musical traditions of 12 ethnic groups in Guangxi.

Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, visits the Guangxi Ethnic Music Museum on April 16. (Photo: tuoitre.vn)
Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, visits the Guangxi Ethnic Music Museum on April 16. (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

Nanning (VNA) – As part of the recent state visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly on April 16 visited the Guangxi Arts University's Guangxi Ethnic Music Museum in Nanning city.

Established in June 2015 and located within the Nanhu campus of the Guangxi Arts University, the museum is the first specialised cultural institution of its kind in the region. It houses more than 1,600 valuable artifacts, reflecting the rich musical traditions of 12 ethnic groups in Guangxi.

Notably, the museum also serves as a gathering space for traditional musical instruments from across Southeast Asia, including many items bearing strong Vietnamese cultural imprints.

During the visit, Ly was briefed on the museum’s development and toured its exhibition halls, where instruments such as Indonesia’s gamelan ensemble, Myanmar’s harp, and Vietnam’s monochord (Dan bau) are displayed, illustrating the diversity and continuity of regional cultural flows.

A highlight of the trip was a special artistic performance presented by Vietnamese and Southeast Asian students studying at the university.

On this occasion, Ly met with Vietnamese lecturers and students at the university, offering encouragement and expressing her hope that each individual will serve as a “cultural ambassador” using arts to further enrich the friendship between the peoples of Vietnam and China./.

VNA
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