Culture - Sports

Exhibition explores identity and inner journey through cross-cultural art

Running until April 26, the exhibition features a collection of paintings that reflect a subtle fusion of European artistic spirit and Eastern emotional depth, reinterpreted through the lens of a French–Vietnamese cultural identity.

Visitors admire the paintings of Vietnamese-origin painter Van Guillemin (Photo: VNA)
Visitors admire the paintings of Vietnamese-origin painter Van Guillemin (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The exhibition “Coi nguon – Origine” by Vietnamese-origin painter Van Guillemin opened on April 16 at the Vietnamese Women’s Museum in Hanoi, offering visitors a contemplative artistic experience.

Running until April 26, the exhibition features a collection of paintings that reflect a subtle fusion of European artistic spirit and Eastern emotional depth, reinterpreted through the lens of a French–Vietnamese cultural identity. Rather than presenting fixed narratives, the works evoke multiple layers of meaning, inviting viewers to explore personal reflections through shifting spaces between memory and the present.

The exhibition is organised into three sections. The first, “Whispers of Memory,” evokes a sense of return, leading viewers into an inner world where culture, childhood, and early emotions are awakened. Here, the concept of “origine” is framed not by geography but by the inner self, where individuals begin to recognise their roots and emotional connections.

The second section, “Light from Wounds,” continues the emotional exploration, transforming pain, loneliness, and inner voids into a source of light. Art becomes a means of experience rather than observation, encouraging a quiet acceptance of the self. Feminine energy is highlighted throughout – gentle yet resilient – reflecting the spirit of contemporary Vietnamese women.

The final section, “Between Presence and Absence,” brings viewers into a reflective state where past experiences no longer dominate. Instead, they are invited to stand between presence and absence to gain a deeper understanding of themselves. At this stage, “origin” becomes a sense of inner grounding and clarity.

Together, the three sections form a continuous journey from remembrance to healing and self-awareness, highlighting the search for identity amid cultural intersections.

Speaking at the opening, Van Guillemin, who is living in Paris, described the exhibition as both a personal milestone and an opportunity to connect audiences with their inner worlds. She noted that “origine” represents not only a physical place but also a state of mind shaped by life experiences. For her, Vietnam remains a constant source of inspiration throughout her work.

Born in 1994 in Vietnam, Van Guillemin is a contemporary artist whose style blends elements of European surrealism and American abstract expressionism. She has previously held exhibitions in France, Italy, and Dubai./.

VNA
#Exhibition #Vietnamese Women’s Museum #memory and the present #contemporary Vietnamese women. Ha Noi
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

A ritual at Hue Nam Temple Festival (Photo: VNA)

Hue Nam Temple Festival: From imperial relic to distinctive cultural celebration in Hue

Historically known as Ngoc Tran Son Tu, the temple was renamed Hue Nam during the reign of King Dong Khanh in the late 19th century, symbolising royal gratitude to the Mother Goddess. It is also the only temple in Hue that harmoniously combines royal ceremonial elements with folk religious practices, creating a distinctive blend of court ritual and popular belief.

Participants in the 20th Cong hien (Devotion) Awards presentation ceremony in Hanoi on April 15 (Photo: VNA)

Devotion Awards mark two decades of honouring excellence in music, sports

Nguyen Thien Thuat, Editor-in-Chief of the The Thao & Van Hoa newspaper and Head of the organising board of the awards, said, noting that their achievements reflect the spirit of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80, which emphasises preserving national cultural values while selectively absorbing the essence of world culture.

Artisans and students take part in cultural activities and exchanges in the Xoan singing performance space at Hung Lo ancient communal house in Phu Tho province (Photo: VNA)

Ancestral legends revived through contemporary performance

Beyond cultural value, well-organised festival programmes linked with tourism and media can contribute to the development of cultural industries and enhance Vietnam’s cultural soft power, positioning heritage-based events as distinctive national cultural brands in the international arena.

Khue Van Cac (Khue Van Pavilion) stands as a defining cultural symbol of Hanoi, closely associated with Vietnam’s long-standing tradition of valuing education and honouring knowledge. (Photo: VNA)

Greater efforts needed for heritage to shape Hanoi’s identity

As suggested by UNESCO experts, heritage should be approached as an integrated system encompassing space, people and everyday life. This perspective can inform urban planning, cultural tourism development and the creation of clear economic drivers.

Participants at the gathering (Photo: VNA)

Lao, Cambodian students welcome traditional New Year in Ho Chi Minh City

In his speech, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong said the municipal Party organisation, authorities and people always value the close ties and solidarity among Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia. He described the three nations’ longstanding ties, forged through shared hardships, as an invaluable spiritual asset and a bedrock for sustainable development.

Vietnamese kickboxers win 32 gold medals at the Kickboxing World Cup 2026. (Photo: Vietnam Kickboxing Federation)

Vietnam finish third at Kickboxing World Cup 2026

According to Vu Duc Thinh, President of the Vietnam Kickboxing Federation, the strong results reflected careful preparation by local training centres and the determination of Vietnamese fighters. The team’s participation, funded largely through socialised and local resources, also demonstrated growing support for the development of kickboxing in Vietnam.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Trinh Van Quyet speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

National Radio Festival opens in Quang Ninh

The opening night was combined with an artistic programme titled “sounds of the new era,” drawing around 50,000 spectators. The programme was structured in three chapters: Origins of Sound, Heritage Sound, and Sound of the New Era.

Vietnamese puppetry faces pressure to adapt to modern lifestyles, particularly amid growing competition from diverse entertainment forms (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese puppetry seeks renewal amid preservation challenges

People’s Artist Nguyen Hoang Tuan, Chairman of the Hanoi Theatre Association, noted that while northern Vietnam had 27 puppetry guilds in 1986, only 14 remain today. Many traditional plays and original scripts have been lost, hurting restoration and preservation efforts.