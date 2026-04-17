Exhibition explores identity and inner journey through cross-cultural art

Hanoi (VNA) – The exhibition “Coi nguon – Origine” by Vietnamese-origin painter Van Guillemin opened on April 16 at the Vietnamese Women’s Museum in Hanoi, offering visitors a contemplative artistic experience.

Running until April 26, the exhibition features a collection of paintings that reflect a subtle fusion of European artistic spirit and Eastern emotional depth, reinterpreted through the lens of a French–Vietnamese cultural identity. Rather than presenting fixed narratives, the works evoke multiple layers of meaning, inviting viewers to explore personal reflections through shifting spaces between memory and the present.

The exhibition is organised into three sections. The first, “Whispers of Memory,” evokes a sense of return, leading viewers into an inner world where culture, childhood, and early emotions are awakened. Here, the concept of “origine” is framed not by geography but by the inner self, where individuals begin to recognise their roots and emotional connections.

The second section, “Light from Wounds,” continues the emotional exploration, transforming pain, loneliness, and inner voids into a source of light. Art becomes a means of experience rather than observation, encouraging a quiet acceptance of the self. Feminine energy is highlighted throughout – gentle yet resilient – reflecting the spirit of contemporary Vietnamese women.

The final section, “Between Presence and Absence,” brings viewers into a reflective state where past experiences no longer dominate. Instead, they are invited to stand between presence and absence to gain a deeper understanding of themselves. At this stage, “origin” becomes a sense of inner grounding and clarity.

Together, the three sections form a continuous journey from remembrance to healing and self-awareness, highlighting the search for identity amid cultural intersections.

Speaking at the opening, Van Guillemin, who is living in Paris, described the exhibition as both a personal milestone and an opportunity to connect audiences with their inner worlds. She noted that “origine” represents not only a physical place but also a state of mind shaped by life experiences. For her, Vietnam remains a constant source of inspiration throughout her work.

Born in 1994 in Vietnam, Van Guillemin is a contemporary artist whose style blends elements of European surrealism and American abstract expressionism. She has previously held exhibitions in France, Italy, and Dubai./.