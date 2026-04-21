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Nearly 100 Belarusian artists to perform in Vietnam next month

The troupe will feature leading ballet dancers, renowned opera singers, and accomplished musicians in the programme “Bella Belarus: Masterpieces of Opera and Ballet.”

Artists from the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus will perform excerpts from renowned operas and ballets at the Ho Guom Opera on May 7 and May 8 nights. (Photo courtesy of Ho Guom Opera)
Artists from the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus will perform excerpts from renowned operas and ballets at the Ho Guom Opera on May 7 and May 8 nights. (Photo courtesy of Ho Guom Opera)

Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 100 artists from the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus will perform at the Ho Guom Opera in the capital city of Hanoi on May 7 and 8 nights.

The troupe will feature leading ballet dancers, renowned opera singers, and accomplished musicians in the programme “Bella Belarus: Masterpieces of Opera and Ballet.”

Designed as a vibrant “panoramic picture,” the show will showcase the essence of European classical music, bringing audiences timeless works such as Nessun dorma, La donna è mobile, and Habanera, alongside iconic ballet excerpts from Swan Lake and Don Quixote.

In addition to well-known classics, the programme will introduce pieces with a distinctive Belarusian and Eastern European flavour. These include “Iryna’s Aria” from The Grey Legend by Dmitri Smolsky, “Romance” by Georgy Sviridov, and O surdato 'nnammurato (music by Enrico Cannio, lyrics by Aniello Califano), adding diversity and artistic depth.

Founded in 1933, the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus is the country’s leading academic theatre and a national cultural symbol. Located in Minsk, it has evolved into one of Europe’s notable theatres, blending historic prestige with a modern outlook.

Over more than 90 years, the theatre has served as both a performance venue and a cultural institution shaping national identity through the promotion of artistic and aesthetic values. Its repertoire balances world classics with works reflecting strong national identity, while maintaining high artistic standards and embracing contemporary trends.

To date, the theatre has staged 141 operas and 96 ballets (excluding revivals), including works by composers such as Pyotr Tchaikovsky and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, as well as classical ballets associated with choreographers Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov.

Beyond familiar repertoire, it has also staged rarely performed operas such as Oresteia, Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk, War and Peace, and The Maid of Orleans, underscoring its artistic ambition.

In recent decades, the theatre has expanded its scale and scope, comprising an opera company, ballet troupe, choir, symphony orchestra, and a children’s studio. Its artists regularly tour and collaborate internationally, helping promote Belarusian culture worldwide./.

VNA
#Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus #Ho Guom Opera #renowned opera #classical music Belarus
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