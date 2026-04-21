Culture - Sports

Vietnam women’s football team ranked 37th in latest FIFA standings

The Vietnam women's national football team is placed 37th in the world with 1,593.71 points, according to the latest rankings released by FIFA.

Vietnam women's national football team (Photo: VFF)
Vietnam women's national football team (Photo: VFF)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam women's national football team is placed 37th in the world with 1,593.71 points, according to the latest rankings released by FIFA.

The ranking reflects results from recent competitions, including SEA Games 33 and the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 finals held in March.

At the top of the global rankings, Spain and the US remain in the first and second places, respectively, followed by England. Germany dropped to fourth, while Japan moved up to fifth.

The FIFA women’s rankings now use a real-time update mechanism similar to the men’s system, meaning positions can shift during matches. Official rankings are confirmed after all fixtures in each FIFA international window are completed.

The next update is scheduled for June 16, 2026./.

VNA
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