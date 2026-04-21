Exhibition showcases nearly 100 masterpieces of world and Vietnamese painting

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Maison de Lumière – House of Light exhibition opened on April 21 at the Revolutionary Tradition House in Vung Tau ward, Ho Chi Minh City, featuring nearly 100 works by renowned artists from around the world and Vietnam.



The exhibition introduces iconic pieces by global masters such as Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, Rembrandt, Vincent van Gogh, Claude Monet and Pablo Picasso. A highlight of the event is the fusion of these international masterpieces with works by Vietnamese artists from the Indochina School of Fine Arts.



Speaking at the opening, Nguyen Quoc Huy, Deputy Director of the Department of Grassroots Culture, Family and Libraries under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the exhibition not only honours Vietnamese culture but also affirms the creative value of local artists. Prominent space has been dedicated to showcasing works by domestic painters, creating a dialogue between global and Vietnamese artistic excellence.



According to Tran Thi Bich Van, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Vung Tau ward, the locality is accelerating tourism and service development, with the exhibition envisioned as part of a broader effort to build an open cultural space that connects emotions and spreads artistic values. Organisers expect the event to contribute to sustainable and harmonious development between culture and the economy.



From a professional perspective, artist Dang Viet of the Ho Chi Minh City Fine Arts Association described the exhibition as an innovative model. Unlike traditional or small-scale group exhibitions, it offers artists an opportunity to learn from large-scale event organisation while enriching the cultural landscape for the public.



The Maison de Lumière – House of Light exhibition runs until May 25./.

VNA