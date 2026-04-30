Vietnam, Venezuela step up tourism cooperation, broaden cultural links

Hanoi (VNA) – Venezuelan Minister of Tourism Daniella Cabello received Vietnamese Ambassador Vu Trung My on April 29 to discuss orientations for enhancing bilateral tourism cooperation, with a view to making better use of each country’s potential and strengthening people-to-people exchanges.



At the meeting, My noted that Vietnam’s experiences in community-based tourism, eco-tourism and digital transformation in the sector could offer practical avenues for cooperation between the two sides.



Reaffirming Vietnam’s consistent policy of attaching importance to its traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership with Venezuela, he said tourism collaboration serves as an effective bridge to further enhance ties between their peoples.



Despite geographical distance posing certain challenges, the two countries possess distinctive tourism advantages that could complement one another. These include opportunities to develop inter-regional tourism products, promote destinations and share experience in sustainable development.



The ambassador added that Vietnam’s representative mission in Venezuela will continue to act as a bridge, facilitating links among authorities, travel enterprises and investors from both countries.



He also expressed his hope that the two sides will step up exchanges of delegations, participate in international tourism fairs, promote cooperation in human resources training, and gradually explore the possibility of increasing air links in the future.



According to the diplomat, enhanced destination promotion and the development of tour routes connecting heritage, nature and cultures of the two countries will help generate fresh momentum for bilateral ties.



For her part, Cabello congratulated Vietnam on the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, and praised its socio-economic development, including in tourism.



She noted its rise from an emerging destination to a “bright star” on the global tourism map, expressing a desire for the countries to intensify exchanges of experience in eco-tourism development and national tourism branding.



The minister also welcomed Vietnamese travel firms' participation in international tourism events in Venezuela, notably Venezuela’s International Tourism Fair and international forum on eco-tourism.



On the occasion, she confirmed her intention to attend the 20th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City, scheduled for August 27–29 this year, describing it as an important opportunity for Venezuela to strengthen connections with partners in the Asia-Pacific region and to promote its image as a country rich in natural and cultural potential.



Both sides agreed that the strong political trust, solidarity and traditional friendship between Vietnam and Venezuela provide a significant advantage in advancing tourism cooperation despite geographical barriers. Leveraging each country’s strengths, alongside joint promotion efforts and increased business exchanges, is expected to open up new avenues of connectivity and position tourism as a dynamic and promising area of bilateral cooperation in the time to come./.

VNA