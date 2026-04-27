Hanoi tourism grows strongly, targeting 12 million international visitors by 2030



Hanoi (VNA) - In the first four months of this year, Hanoi welcomed an estimated 12.14 million visitors, up 20.9% year-on-year, generating total revenue of more than 50.8 trillion VND (1.93 billion USD), an increase of 22.8%, the municipal Department of Tourism reported.



In April alone, the capital recorded about 3.09 million tourist arrivals, up 13.3% year-on-year, including around 780,000 international visitors, a rise of 6.9%.



Tourism revenue for the month was estimated at 12.65 trillion VND, up 11.2% from a year earlier.



This is seen as a positive signal, reflecting a clear recovery and growth momentum in the capital’s tourism sector, particularly as Hanoi is developing breakthrough solutions aimed at attracting more than 12 million international visitors by 2030.



Alongside the rise in visitor numbers, Hanoi’s accommodation system and tourism services continued to expand and improve in quality.



The city currently has 3,761 lodging facilities with more than 71,000 rooms, including 66 hotels and apartment complexes rated from one to five stars. Average room occupancy in April reached nearly 70%, up more than 3 percentage points from a year earlier.



In addition, 61 certified food service, shopping, and entertainment establishments serving tourists are operating effectively, contributing to improved visitor experience.



Tourism activities continued to maintain a large scale, with nearly 2,000 international travel companies, more than 500 domestic firms, and nearly 10,000 tour guides in operation.



The department has issued directives to ensure service quality, security and safety during peak periods, particularly the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day and April 30–May 1 holidays.



In May, Hanoi’s tourism sector has identified several key priorities, including finalising tourism development plans, formulating a promotion strategy for the 2027–2030 period, and developing rural tourism linked with new-style rural development./.

VNA