Travel

Hanoi tourism grows strongly, targeting 12 million international visitors by 2030

In April alone, the capital recorded about 3.09 million tourist arrivals, up 13.3% year-on-year, including around 780,000 international visitors, a rise of 6.9%.

Domestic and international tourists visit Temple of Literature in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Domestic and international tourists visit Temple of Literature in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)


Hanoi (VNA) - In the first four months of this year, Hanoi welcomed an estimated 12.14 million visitors, up 20.9% year-on-year, generating total revenue of more than 50.8 trillion VND (1.93 billion USD), an increase of 22.8%, the municipal Department of Tourism reported.

In April alone, the capital recorded about 3.09 million tourist arrivals, up 13.3% year-on-year, including around 780,000 international visitors, a rise of 6.9%.

Tourism revenue for the month was estimated at 12.65 trillion VND, up 11.2% from a year earlier.

This is seen as a positive signal, reflecting a clear recovery and growth momentum in the capital’s tourism sector, particularly as Hanoi is developing breakthrough solutions aimed at attracting more than 12 million international visitors by 2030.

Alongside the rise in visitor numbers, Hanoi’s accommodation system and tourism services continued to expand and improve in quality.

The city currently has 3,761 lodging facilities with more than 71,000 rooms, including 66 hotels and apartment complexes rated from one to five stars. Average room occupancy in April reached nearly 70%, up more than 3 percentage points from a year earlier.

In addition, 61 certified food service, shopping, and entertainment establishments serving tourists are operating effectively, contributing to improved visitor experience.

Tourism activities continued to maintain a large scale, with nearly 2,000 international travel companies, more than 500 domestic firms, and nearly 10,000 tour guides in operation.

The department has issued directives to ensure service quality, security and safety during peak periods, particularly the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day and April 30–May 1 holidays.

In May, Hanoi’s tourism sector has identified several key priorities, including finalising tourism development plans, formulating a promotion strategy for the 2027–2030 period, and developing rural tourism linked with new-style rural development./.

VNA
#Hanoi #tourism #foreign visitors #April 30–May 1 holidays Ha Noi
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

Related News

"Cricket" is the first stop of the show in Ninh Binh (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh turns heritage into live-action spectacles to draw tourists

These massive outdoor productions, staged right in the middle of historic sites, are acting like a powerful magnet, transforming Ninh Binh into a hotspot for deeper, more meaningful cultural experiences. They're becoming the main draw, convincing travellers to stick around longer and shell out more cash for one-of-a-kind cultural thrills.

See more

The northern province of Phu Tho welcomes nearly 6.5 million visitors during the 2026 Hung Kings Commemoration Day and the Hung Kings Temple Festival (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho serves nearly 6.5 million visitors during Hung Kings Commemoration Day 2026

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, this year’s festival and the Ancestral Land Culture - Tourism Week 2026 featured a wide range of activities across the Hung Kings Temple historical relic site and surrounding areas, drawing pilgrims and tourists from major cities including Hanoi, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh and Ho Chi Minh City.

A key highlight in Huong Tra eco-village is a cluster of nine ancient fragrant rosewood trees, aged between 100 and 150 years. (Photo: VNA)

Fragrant rosewood festival draws crowds in Da Nang

Festival-goers can enjoy a wide range of activities, including hot air balloon rides offering panoramic views of the eco-village, traditional 'ao dai' performances, music exchanges, art sketching and programmes honouring women’s beauty. Outdoor experiences such as jogging, cycling under blooming rosewood trees and a “wish string” ritual add to the appeal.

The main gate of Mau Temple in Hung Yen province. (Photo: VNA)

Hung Yen rolls out vibrant cultural and culinary activities for upcoming holiday

Hung Yen welcomed around 3.9 million visitors in 2025, including approximately 71,000 international arrivals, with tourism revenue estimated at 1.7 trillion VND (64.05 million USD). In the first quarter of 2026 alone, the province received about 1.7 million visitors, including 35,000 foreigners, underscoring its growing appeal as a cultural tourism destination.

Travellers explore Pu To Co with backpacks and trekking poles, embracing the spirit of adventure. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam tightens oversight of adventure tourism with new standard

Tran Hau Ngoc, Vice President of the Commission for Standards, Metrology and Quality of Vietnam (STAMEQ), highlighted that the standard requires comprehensive risk assessments before any activity takes place, covering terrain, weather, route difficulty and emergency preparedness, while also guiding the matching of routes to suitable participant groups.

The red sails are expected to become a unique visual highlight and popular check-in feature (Source: Quang Ninh's online portal)

Quang Ninh launches traditional sailboat tours along Ha Long Bay

The initiative follows strong public and visitor interest during the recent Lunar New Year (Tet), when the sight of the traditional wooden boat with its signature red sails drew widespread attention, both on-site and across social media, particularly among international tourists.

Visitors scan a QR code on the Km0 Ha Giang marker to access tourism information. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s tourism sector accelerates with AI

Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association Vu The Binh said AI is opening up new opportunities, from analysing trends and personalising products to optimising promotion, revenue management and visitor flow forecasting, while shaping a smart tourism ecosystem.

Golf campaign boosts Vietnam’s tourism brand globally

Golf campaign boosts Vietnam’s tourism brand globally

Within this strategy, golf serves as a “common language” while Tourism Ambassador Greg Norman, with his global reputation and the iconic “Great White Shark” image, plays the role of a compelling storyteller.

Tour boats await visitors to explore Lan Ha Bay at the Cai Beo tourist boat pier. (Photo: VNA)

New cruise route linking Ha Long and Lan Ha Bays launched

The launch of a new cruise service connecting Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province and Lan Ha Bay in neighbouring Hai Phong city marks a significant step in enhancing regional connectivity and promoting the conservation and value of the UNESCO-recogniaed Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba Archipelago.

A visitor poses for check-in photos while touring the World Heritage Site of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi launches holiday tourism drive for April 30–May 1 holiday

According to the Hanoi Department of Tourism, this year’s strategy focuses on expanding travel beyond the urban core to destinations such as Ba Vi, Soc Son, Huong Son and Son Tay, offering eco-tourism, wellness getaways, community-based travel and farm experiences rooted in local culture.