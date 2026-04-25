Travel

Fragrant rosewood festival draws crowds in Da Nang

Festival-goers can enjoy a wide range of activities, including hot air balloon rides offering panoramic views of the eco-village, traditional 'ao dai' performances, music exchanges, art sketching and programmes honouring women’s beauty. Outdoor experiences such as jogging, cycling under blooming rosewood trees and a “wish string” ritual add to the appeal.

A key highlight in Huong Tra eco-village is a cluster of nine ancient fragrant rosewood trees, aged between 100 and 150 years. (Photo: VNA)
A key highlight in Huong Tra eco-village is a cluster of nine ancient fragrant rosewood trees, aged between 100 and 150 years. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The “Huong Tra Fragrant Rosewood Festival 2026” opened on April 24 in Huong Tra ward in the central city of Da Nang, attracting large numbers of residents and visitors to a vibrant cultural and eco-tourism space.​

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Huong Tra ward Bui Ngoc Huy said the event is expected to create fresh momentum for tourism development while promoting a sustainable approach to leveraging local strengths. It also contributes to enhancing Da Nang’s image as a friendly and hospitable destination, while gradually positioning Huong Tra as an appealing community-based tourism site.​

vnanet-potal-khai-mac-le-hoi-sac-sua-huong-tra-da-nang-nam-2026-8722551.jpg
At the launch of the festival. (Photo: VNA)

Recognised as a tourist destination in March 2025, Huong Tra eco-village is known for its picturesque landscape and long-standing cultural heritage. A key highlight is a cluster of nine ancient fragrant rosewood trees, aged between 100 and 150 years, which have been honoured as Vietnam Heritage Trees. These trees hold not only ecological value but also deep cultural and historical significance for generations of local residents.

​Festival-goers can enjoy a wide range of activities, including hot air balloon rides offering panoramic views of the eco-village, traditional 'ao dai' performances, music exchanges, art sketching and programmes honouring women’s beauty. Outdoor experiences such as jogging, cycling under blooming rosewood trees and a “wish string” ritual add to the appeal.​

Running through April 26, the festival is expected to boost local tourism, attract investment and reinforce Huong Tra’s identity as a green and culturally rich destination./.

VNA
#Da Nang #Huong Tra Fragrant Rosewood Festival 2026 #eco-tourism #Outdoor experiences
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