Coastal getaways dominate domestic travel trend for upcoming long holidays

Hanoi (VNA) – Beach destinations are leading Vietnamese travellers’ preferences for domestic trips during the upcoming Hung Kings Commemoration Day and Reunification Day (April 30)–May Day (May 1) holidays, according to recent data from online travel platforms.



The rare “holiday combo” this year, with the Hung Kings Commemoration Day holiday (April 25–27) followed closely by the April 30–May 3 break, is giving locals an extended window for leisure travel. A survey by booking.com shows that around 33% of Vietnamese respondents are planning short domestic trips, while 22% are opting for longer international journeys compared to last year.



Among domestic destinations, coastal areas continue to dominate. Da Nang, Nha Trang, Vung Tau, Phu Quoc, and Mui Ne are the most searched locations, reflecting strong demand for seaside relaxation at the start of summer.



Booking.com’s Country Manager for Vietnam, Branavan Aruljothi, noted that travellers are becoming more strategic in planning their holidays. They are increasingly seeking personalised and authentic experiences, choosing destinations that align closely with their expectations.



|Accordingly, Da Nang is the most popular domestic destination for tourists. Meanwhile, search volumes for Vung Tau and Phu Quoc have surged by as much as 120% year-on-year.



Data from Agoda also points to robust growth, with searches for accommodations in Vung Tau rising 101% for the April 24–May 2 period, followed by Nha Trang (96%), Da Nang (89%), and Phan Thiet (72%). Overall, domestic accommodation searches have soared by 81%, highlighting strong travel demand during what is considered the longest holiday stretch of the year.



Beyond beach tourism, cooler highland destinations such as Da Lat are also attracting visitors seeking to escape early summer heat. Meanwhile, culturally rich destinations including Hue, Hoi An, and Hanoi continue to see stable interest, reflecting a sustained appetite for heritage exploration and traditional urban experiences.



Outbound travel is still concentrated within Asia-Pacific. The top searched international destinations include major hubs such as Bangkok, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur, alongside Hong Kong, Osaka, Shanghai, and Kyoto.



These destinations remain attractive thanks to their accessibility, reasonable costs, and diverse experiences. The trend also indicates a growing interest in culturally rich cities and seasonal attractions, particularly in Japan and the Republic of Korea, for longer holiday itineraries./.

VNA