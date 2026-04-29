Politics

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up local-level cooperation, cultural exchange

Karlovy Vary Regional Governor Petr Kubis praised the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic for diligence, generosity and meaningful contributions to the country’s socio-economic development, describing it as a model of successful integration.

Ambassador Duong Hoai Nam and the delegation visit the Moser Crystal factory (commonly known as Moser), one of the most famous high-end crystal brands in the Czech Republic. (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador Duong Hoai Nam and the delegation visit the Moser Crystal factory (commonly known as Moser), one of the most famous high-end crystal brands in the Czech Republic. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and the Czech Republic are moving to deepen local-level cooperation and cultural exchange, with new initiatives centred on regional partnerships and community engagement.

During a working visit to the Karlovy Vary Region on April 28, Vietnamese Ambassador Duong Hoai Nam met with Regional Governor Petr Kubis and Karlovy Vary Mayor Andrea Pfeffer Ferklová.

Kubis welcomed the steady progress in bilateral ties, particularly the upgrade to a strategic partnership in January 2025. He praised the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic for diligence, generosity and meaningful contributions to the country’s socio-economic development, describing it as a model of successful integration.

He also confirmed that the regional and city authorities will support the organisation of the Miss Ao Dai Mrs Europe Grand Final, scheduled for June 5-6 in Karlovy Vary, with contestants of Vietnamese origin from 14 European countries. The event is expected to serve as a platform for cultural promotion and community connectivity.

Highlighting existing local links, Kubis noted the twinning agreement signed in 2018 between Karlovy Vary and Quang Ninh province, expressing hope for more concrete and effective cooperation across shared areas of interest to further realise the strategic partnership.

Ferklová echoed these sentiments, stressing the city’s readiness to facilitate the upcoming cultural event, which she said would bring Vietnamese traditions and identity closer to Czech audiences while strengthening people-to-people ties.

Nam thanked local authorities for their continued support for the Vietnamese community and affirmed that Vietnam regards the Czech Republic as a key partner and a gateway to the European Union and Central Europe. He underscored the importance of local cooperation and cultural exchange alongside economic, trade, scientific and educational ties, identifying them as priority areas for future collaboration.

The ambassador also proposed that local authorities support the inclusion of Vietnamese as an optional subject in primary and secondary schools in the region, reflecting the growing presence of the Vietnamese community.

On the same day, he held a working session with leaders of Moser, a leading global crystal producer headquartered in Karlovy Vary, to explore partnerships with Vietnamese artisans, designers and businesses, with a view to expanding into Southeast Asian markets./.

VNA
#Czech Republic #Vietnam-Czech Republic relations #Karlovy Vary Region #Vietnamese community in Czech Republic Czech Vietnam
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