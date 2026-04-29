Condolences extended to Indonesia over deadly railway accident

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam on April 28 sent a message of condolences to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto following a deadly railway accident in Bekasi, Jakarta.
A train collision on the evening of April 27 left 14 people dead, while 84 others are receiving treatment at medical facilities, according to Indonesia’s Antara News Agency./.
Condolences extended to Colombia over military transport plane crash
State President Luong Cuong on March 27 sent a message of condolences to Colombian President Gustavo Petro Urrego following a March 23 military transport plane crash which claimed 69 lives and left many others injured.