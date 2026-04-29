Politics

Condolences extended to Indonesia over deadly railway accident

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam on April 28 sent a message of condolences to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto following a deadly railway accident in Bekasi, Jakarta. ​

Scene of train accident in Bekasi Timur, about 25 km from Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 27. (Photo: Reuters/VNA)
Scene of train accident in Bekasi Timur, about 25 km from Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 27. (Photo: Reuters/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam on April 28 sent a message of condolences to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto following a deadly railway accident in Bekasi, Jakarta.

A train collision on the evening of April 27 left 14 people dead, while 84 others are receiving treatment at medical facilities, according to Indonesia’s Antara News Agency./.

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