Condolences extended to Indonesia over deadly railway accident

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and his entourage expressed their boundless gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh, and General Vo Nguyen Giap - the revered leader of the Vietnam People’s Army, who led the armed forces and people to historic victories. They also honoured those who brought glory to the country, enabling present and future generations to continue the legacy of their predecessors in building a prosperous and powerful Vietnam.