☕ Afternoon briefing on April 28

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- A high-ranking delegation of the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly (NA), the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader's mausoleum on April 28 morning, on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2026).



A high-ranking delegation of the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly (NA), the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee lays wreaths and pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader's mausoleum on April 28 morning. (Photo: VNA)

Among those attending the ceremony were Politburo members: Party General Secretary and State President To Lam; Prime Minister Le Minh Hung; NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man; Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu; and Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai. Read full story



- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, Chairman of the Council for National Defence and Security in the 2026–2031 tenure, chaired the first meeting of the council in Hanoi on April 28 following the National Assembly’s approval of its new members.



Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, Chairman of the Council for National Defence and Security in the 2026–2031 tenure, addresses the first meeting of the council in Hanoi on April 28. (Photo: VNA)

The meeting marked an important starting point as the country accelerates the implementation of the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and consolidates the state apparatus for a new development phase, with higher requirements for political stability, national defence, security, and safeguarding national sovereignty. Read full story



- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on April 28 urged trade unions at all levels to prioritise productivity gains and pursue double-digit growth, while addressing a ceremony marking the 140th anniversary of International Workers' Day (May 1, 1886 - 2026).



National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man addresses the ceremony marking the 140th anniversary of International Workers' Day in Hanoi on April 28. (Photo: VNA)

The event, held in Hanoi, also honoured 101 outstanding grassroots trade union chairpersons recognised for excellence in dialogue and collective bargaining in 2026. Read full story



- Vietnam called on countries to ensure the strict and balanced implementation of all three pillars of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) during the opening day of the 11th Review Conference of the treaty in New York on April 27, underscoring the need to strengthen collective commitment to disarmament, non-proliferation and the peaceful use of nuclear energy amid growing global security challenges.



Addressing the session, Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang, head of the Vietnamese delegation to the event, reaffirmed Vietnam’s strong support for the NPT as a cornerstone of the international security architecture, and called for the full and balanced implementation of its three pillars: nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation, and the peaceful uses of nuclear energy. Read full story



- Since early 2026, FDI inflows into Vietnam have not only grown in size but are also quickly moving toward high-tech industries, data, and green manufacturing. This shift offers a chance to boost Vietnam’s role in the global value chain, while also creating an urgent need to raise the quality of incoming investment.



According to Suan Teck Kin, Head of Research, Executive Director at United Overseas Bank (UOB), Vietnam’s economy maintained strong momentum in the first quarter of 2026, with GDP growth reaching 7.83%. Notably, FDI inflows continued to surge, with total registered capital estimated at around 15.2 billion USD, up 42.9% year-on-year, while disbursed capital reached 5.41 billion USD, the highest Q1 level in the past five years. The manufacturing and processing sector accounted for more than 70% of total capital, reflecting how global supply chain shifts are creating strong pull factors for Vietnam. Read full story



- Ho Chi Minh City is seeing a sharp surge in foreign direct investment into hi-tech sectors, especially data infrastructure, a cornerstone of the digital economy.



Over the weekend, the municipal People’s Committee granted investment certificates to four hi-tech projects in the Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP), with combined registered capital topping 1.23 billion USD. These projects focus on data centres, biomedical technology, and smart electronic equipment, which hold high value-added potential. Notably, two of the approvals are for hyperscale data centres. Read full story



- The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has once again recognised Non Nuoc Cao Bang of Vietnam as a global geopark, reaffirming its status following a revalidation process.



A certificate award ceremony was held at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris on April 27 to honour 12 new global geoparks and 44 sites that passed revalidation, including Non Nuoc Cao Bang. This marks the second time UNESCO has organised such a ceremony for newly designated geoparks and, notably, the first time for revalidated sites./. Read full story