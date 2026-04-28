Politics

Vietnam chairs inaugural session of 11th NPT Review Conference

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the UN, and the president-designate of the conference, has underscored a spirit of constructive engagement, dialogue and multilateral cooperation in his remarks ahead of the conference, reaffirming Vietnam’s consistent support for comprehensive and non-discriminatory nuclear disarmament.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet (centre), Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the UN chairs the opening session of the 11th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in New York on April 27. (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador Do Hung Viet (centre), Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the UN chairs the opening session of the 11th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in New York on April 27. (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – Vietnam presided over the opening session of the 11th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in New York on April 27, marking a significant event in efforts to uphold the international legal foundation for nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

Chaired by Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the UN, and the president-designate of the conference, the event runs from April 27 to May 22, bringing together representatives from the treaty’s 191 member states, including foreign ministers, ambassadors, leaders of international organisations and observers.

In his opening remarks, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the NPT as an irreplaceable cornerstone of the global non-proliferation and disarmament regime, while pointing to serious current challenges, including the modernisation of nuclear arsenals by major powers, escalating geopolitical tensions in many hotspots, and eroding trust in multilateral mechanisms.

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A view of the opening session of the 11th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in New York on April 27. (Photo: VNA)

Guterres called on member states to recommit to the treaty’s three pillars – nuclear non-proliferation, disarmament and peaceful use of nuclear energy. He stressed the importance to build confidence among countries, promote strategic dialogue and prevent actions that could undermine the treaty.

The UN Secretary-General welcomed Vietnam’s role as president of the conference saying it offered an opportunity for developing countries to assert a stronger voice in the global disarmament process. He also reaffirmed the UN’s strong support for a substantive and consensus-based outcome at the event.

The conference is expected to conduct a comprehensive assessment of NPT implementation since the previous review cycle in 2022, with discussions focusing on progress under each of the treaty’s pillars. The session will include general debate before moving to in-depth discussions on disarmament, nuclear non-proliferation, and peaceful nuclear cooperation.

This year’s meeting takes place amid a complex global security environment, marked by renewed arms competition, regional tensions and heightened proliferation risks. Against that backdrop, delegates are expected to seek practical measures to strengthen implementation of the treaty and reinforce global commitments toward a fairer world order free of weapons of mass destruction.

As the president of the conference, Vietnam has demonstrated active contributions and thorough preparations.

Viet has underscored a spirit of constructive engagement, dialogue and multilateral cooperation in his remarks ahead of the conference, reaffirming Vietnam’s consistent support for comprehensive and non-discriminatory nuclear disarmament. As a non-nuclear-weapon state that has suffered severe consequences of chemical warfare, and seeks lasting peace, Vietnam is committed to fostering unity among member states, particularly amplifying the voice of developing countries, in pursuit of a world free of nuclear weapons./.

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