Politics

UN official praises Vietnam’s preparations for 11th NPT Review Conference

United Nations Under-Secretary-General Izumi Nakamitsuon praised Vietnam’s capacity and efforts, along with those of Ambassador Do Hung Viet in his role as President of the conference, believing that Vietnam’s methodical preparations and constructive approach would steer the meeting toward tangible results that meet the expectations of the global community.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet addresses the reception before the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador Do Hung Viet addresses the reception before the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – United Nations Under-Secretary-General Izumi Nakamitsuon April 28 praised Vietnam’s thorough preparations and constructive approach in its role as Chair of the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

At a reception before the conference, Nakamitsu stressed the need to uphold and reaffirm commitment to the treaty. She called on countries to take concrete actions to bridge differences, build consensus, and deliver substantive outcomes.

The UN official praised Vietnam’s capacity and efforts, along with those of Ambassador Do Hung Viet in his role as President of the conference, believing that Vietnam’s methodical preparations and constructive approach would steer the meeting toward tangible results that meet the expectations of the global community.

Ambassador Viet expressed honour at receiving the trust and unanimous support of all NPT member states to preside over the 11th Review Conference.

Acknowledging that the conference takes place amid a highly complex and challenging global landscape, he underscored the message “nothing is impossible”, reflecting confidence that cooperation, goodwill, and commitment from the global community will help the conference achieve concrete outcomes.

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Ambassador Do Hung Viet chairs the press briefing. (Photo: VNA)

Earlier, he chaired a press briefing to update global media on the conference’s significance, goals, key agenda items, and state of preparations. He fielded questions on the NPT’s role and effectiveness, Vietnam’s approach as chair, ways to handle complex issues and differing stances among member states, expectations for outcomes, and prospects for adopting a consensus document.

The 11th NPT Review Conference runs from April 27 to May 22, with representatives from 191 NPT member states taking part, along with numerous international and regional organisations, non-governmental organisations and global movements for nuclear disarmament./.

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