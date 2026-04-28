Politics

Mongolia always values ties with Vietnam: diplomat

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam gave a reception in Hanoi on April 28 for Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Jigjee Sereejav, who paid a farewell visit upon completing his tenure in Vietnam.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (R) and outgoing Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Jigjee Sereejav at their meeting in Hanoi on April 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (R) and outgoing Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Jigjee Sereejav at their meeting in Hanoi on April 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State and people of Mongolia always attach great importance to relations with Vietnam, Mongolia’s first comprehensive partner in Southeast Asia, outgoing Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Jigjee Sereejav told Party General Secretary and State President To Lam during their meeting in Hanoi on April 28.

At the reception, both sides expressed their satisfaction with the substantive and effective development of bilateral ties over the past more than four years, since Sereejav began his mission in Vietnam in December 2021.

In particular, the two countries officially established a comprehensive partnership in 2024, while Party-to-Party relations, as well as cooperation in trade, investment, defence, security, justice, culture, education, tourism and people-to-people exchanges, have all recorded positive progress.

Recognising and highly appreciating the ambassador’s important contributions to bilateral relations, General Secretary Lam affirmed that Vietnam always values the development of ties with Mongolia.

The top leader recommended that both sides continue to increase delegation exchanges and high-level and all-level contacts to strengthen political trust; promote economic, trade and investment cooperation in line with the potential of the comprehensive partnership; enhance people-to-people exchanges and locality-to-locality cooperation. It is also necessary to make full use of the bilateral visa exemption agreement signed in 2023, and to strengthen public awareness of the friendship between the two countries, especially among younger generations.

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (R) and outgoing Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Jigjee Sereejav their meeting in Hanoi on April 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Sereejav congratulated Vietnam on its recent achievements and thanked Vietnamese Party and State leaders, as well as ministries, sectors, agencies and localities, for their support and favourable conditions that enabled him to successfully complete his tenure.

He expressed confidence that under the leadership of General Secretary and President Lam, Vietnam will continue to develop strongly and prosperously, with its international standing continuing to rise.

Sharing his agreement with the top leader’s directions, Sereejav affirmed that with the current strong foundation of bilateral ties, especially the close attention and guidance of senior leaders of both countries, the Vietnam–Mongolia comprehensive partnership will continue to develop in an effective, substantive and comprehensive manner, meeting the aspirations and common interests of both peoples and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

He also stressed that after completing his term, regardless of his future position, he would continue to follow and make positive contributions to the the ties./.

VNA
#Vietnam Mongolia #Party General Secretary and State President To Lam #Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Jigjee Sereejav Mongolia Vietnam
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