Politics

PM Le Minh Hung pays tribute to revolution contributors in Hai Phong

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on April 28 paid tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs in Hai Phong and presented gifts to policy beneficiaries, disadvantaged families and workers, marking the 51st anniversary of national reunification.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (C) visits Heroic Vietnamese Mother Pham Thi Han, who lost two sons in the war (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (C) visits Heroic Vietnamese Mother Pham Thi Han, who lost two sons in the war (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on April 28 offered incense in tribute to heroes and martyrs, and visited and presented gifts to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, invalids, policy beneficiary families, poor households and workers facing difficult circumstances in Hai Phong city, on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2026).

Accordingly, PM Hung and his accompanying delegation paid tribute at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs of Hai Phong, where they observed a moment of silence to honour the heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives for national independence, freedom and the people’s well-being.

vnanet-leminhhung4.jpg
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his accompanying delegation pay tribute at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs of Hai Phong (Photo: VNA)

They pledged to carry forward the legacy of previous generations, strive to overcome all difficulties and challenges, fulfil assigned political tasks, and join the entire Party, army and people in successfully achieving the country’s two centennial strategic goals, building a prosperous, civilised and happy nation where people’s lives continue to improve.

Following the ceremony, the Prime Minister offered incense and flowers at the statue of Nguyen Duc Canh (1908–1932), an outstanding leader of the communist movement and founder of the “Cong hoi do” (Red Trade Union) organisation - the predecessor of today’s Vietnam General Confederation of Labour.

PM Hung also visited and presented gifts to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers Pham Thi Han (born in 1933), who lost two sons in the war, and Dinh Thi Be (born in 1932), also a mother of two martyrs, as well as war invalid Nguyen Van Tap (born in 1951), who has a 44% disability rating.

Expressing his deep gratitude, he affirmed that the Party, State and people always remember the immense sacrifices and contributions of those who rendered meritorious service to the nation in the struggle for independence, reunification and national defence.

The beneficiaries expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the Party and State’s continued care and support, voicing confidence that under the Party’s leadership, the country will steadily advance toward a new era of prosperity and happiness.

vnanet-leminhhung5.jpg
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung visits policy beneficiary families, poor households and workers living in difficult circumstances in Hai Phong city (Photo: VNA)

On this occasion, the PM presented 200 gift packages to policy beneficiary families, poor households and workers in difficult circumstances in the city, encouraging them to overcome hardships and improve their lives./.

VNA
#Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #revolution contributors #Hai Phong Hai Phong
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam presents appointment decisions to five ambassadors of Vietnam to overseas postings at a ceremony in Hanoi on April 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader hands appointment decisions to five Vietnamese ambassadors

General Secretary and State President To Lam stressed that the diplomats were taking up assignments in locations of major political, economic, security and diplomatic importance, and therefore must fully recognise the weight of their responsibilities, demonstrate courage, intellect and a strong sense of duty, and contribute to deepening Vietnam’s relations with partner countries in a substantive, stable, sustainable and effective manner.

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu leads a high-ranking delegation to pay tribute to fallen heroes in Dien Bien province on April 28. (Photo: VNA)

Senior Party official pays tribute to fallen heroes in Dien Bien province

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and his entourage expressed their boundless gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh, and General Vo Nguyen Giap - the revered leader of the Vietnam People’s Army, who led the armed forces and people to historic victories. They also honoured those who brought glory to the country, enabling present and future generations to continue the legacy of their predecessors in building a prosperous and powerful Vietnam.

Vietnamese representatives attend the fifth Meeting of the Coordinating Committee of Women Parliamentarians of AIMA (WAIPA). (Photo: National Assembly Portal)

Vietnam commits to advancing gender equality in ASEAN parliaments

In Vietnam, the legal framework for the 2026–2031 elections continues to ensure that at least 35% of candidates are women, with the actual figure reaching nearly 45%. Women currently make up 150 members of the 500-seat NA, or 30%, above the global average of 27.5%.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man addresses the ceremony marking the 140th anniversary of International Workers' Day in Hanoi on April 28. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman calls on trade unions to support productivity improvement

Amid national efforts to achieve rapid and sustainable development, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man called on unions to effectively implement the resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress and related congresses, while embracing innovation, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence to boost productivity.

A citizen scans a QR code to look up procedures and processes related to judicial and civil registration matters. (Photo: VNA)

Streamlining administrative apparatus to enhance grassroots governance capacity

With 2026 designated as the “Year of grassroots officials,” Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu underscored the need to promptly address bottlenecks identified in the one-year review, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of commune- and ward-level administrations and strengthening the grassroots workforce.

A view of the opening session of the 11th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in New York on April 27 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam pushes for balanced enforcement of NPT’s pillars

Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang, head of the Vietnamese delegation to the event, reaffirmed Vietnam’s strong support for the NPT as a cornerstone of the international security architecture, and called for the full and balanced implementation of its three pillars: nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation, and the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

11th National Congress of Vietnam Fatherland Front to take place in May

11th National Congress of Vietnam Fatherland Front to take place in May

The congress is a major political and social event, highlighting the strength of the great national unity bloc in a new era. It comes on the heels of the success of the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

Action plan launched to strengthen anti-money laundering framework

Action plan launched to strengthen anti-money laundering framework

The plan seeks to safeguard the interests of the State, organisations and individuals while helping prevent corruption, money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing, thus strengthening financial system stability, supporting economic growth and promoting Vietnam's reputation and stature in the international community.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet (centre), Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the UN chairs the opening session of the 11th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in New York on April 27. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam chairs inaugural session of 11th NPT Review Conference

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the UN, and the president-designate of the conference, has underscored a spirit of constructive engagement, dialogue and multilateral cooperation in his remarks ahead of the conference, reaffirming Vietnam’s consistent support for comprehensive and non-discriminatory nuclear disarmament.

Vietnamese leaders extend greetings on national days of foreign countries

Vietnamese leaders extend greetings on national days of foreign countries

On the 66th Independence Day of Togo (April 27, 1960–2026), Party General Secretary and State President To Lam sent a message of congratulations to President Jean-Lucien Savi de Tové. Prime Minister Le Minh Hung also conveyed greetings to President of Togo’s Council of Ministers Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe.