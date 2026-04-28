Politics

1975 Spring Victory offers lessons for unlocking development resources: insiders

Insiders stressed that the strategic lessons of 1975 offer direct guidance for Vietnam’s current development journey, particularly as growth increasingly depends on innovation, human capital and effective governance.

Liberation army tanks enter Nha Trang city, Khanh Hoa province on April 2, 1975. (Photo: VNA)
Liberation army tanks enter Nha Trang city, Khanh Hoa province on April 2, 1975. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 1975 Great Spring Victory, culminating in the Ho Chi Minh campaign, not only ended the resistance war against the US, liberated the South, and reunified the country, but also demonstrated the nation’s ability to mobilise collective strength — a lesson experts say remains highly relevant as Vietnam seeks to unlock resources, remove institutional bottlenecks and place people at the centre of development.

Insiders stressed that the strategic lessons of 1975 offer direct guidance for Vietnam’s current development journey, particularly as growth increasingly depends on innovation, human capital and effective governance.

Linking diaspora resources to unleash national strength

Dr. Pham Thi Hong Ha from the Institute of History under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) said one of the victory’s core lessons was the effective combination of domestic and international resources, a principle that remains relevant in tapping the potential of overseas Vietnamese (OVs).

With their large and highly skilled community and extensive international networks, Vietnamese expats hold important resources in knowledge, technology and market connectivity that remain in short supply at home, she said.

vnanet-vna2.jpg
On the morning of May 15, 1975, millions of people in Saigon–Gia Dinh gather at the square in the city to attend the victory celebrating ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

In recent years, many OV intellectuals have directly engaged in innovation programmes, technology transfer, and cooperation with domestic firms to help expand markets. Some collaboration models linking Vietnamese experts abroad with innovation centres at home have begun to yield positive results, contributing to improving businesses’ competitiveness.

However, Ha noted that these resources have yet to be fully utilised due to institutional constraints, including rigid administrative procedures, limited flexibility in research financing and fragmented coordination mechanisms.

To turn diaspora resources into a stronger growth driver, Ha called for more breakthrough policies, including project-based recruitment of experts, performance-based incentives, greater autonomy for scientific institutions, and pilot mechanisms for emerging technologies. Improving regulations on intellectual property, technology transfer and investment incentives is also essential, she added.

Removing institutional bottlenecks, she said, is key to transforming available resources into real development momentum while applying the historical lesson of combining national strength with international opportunities.

Tapping internal strength, putting people at centre

According to Master Hoang Thi Thu Hang from VASS’s Institute of Cultural Studies, the 1975 victory embodied the nation’s will for independence, self-reliance, resilience, and the strength of great national unity. It remains not only a historic legacy but also an enduring spiritual foundation underpinning the country’s renewal and development.

In the current context, internal strength is no longer measured by natural resources or low-cost labour, but by the quality of human resources and innovation capacity, making putting people at the centre of development more critical than ever, she said.

She pointed to major policy orientations, including Resolution 57-NQ/TW, which identifies science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as key drivers of growth, but said the challenge lies in translating them into effective and practical results.

Complicated support mechanisms for innovation, ineffective talent evaluation systems and research environments that remain insufficiently attractive to retain skilled professionals continue to constrain breakthroughs, Hang noted.

Some localities and organisations have begun fostering innovation ecosystems through stronger links among research institutes, businesses and management agencies, while innovation hubs and startup support programmes have shown early results. Yet these models remain fragmented and lack a strong institutional foundation for broader impact.

Drawing from the lessons of the 1975 Great Spring Victory, Hang said Vietnam should shift from a broad-based approach to a more focused allocation of resources toward breakthrough sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, digital transformation and green energy.

She also called for governance mechanisms that genuinely encourage creativity, give intellectuals greater autonomy and ensure transparent legal frameworks. In modern conditions, she added, the concept of national solidarity should extend beyond social cohesion to stronger links between public and private sectors, and between domestic and international partners./.

VNA
#1975 Spring Victory #lessons #development resources
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

Related News

Great Spring 1975 Victory: The most glorious milestone in Vietnam’s history of building and safeguarding the nation

Great Spring 1975 Victory: The most glorious milestone in Vietnam’s history of building and safeguarding the nation

In his address at the national ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification on April 30, 2025, Party General Secretary To Lam declared: the Great Spring 1975 Victory is the most glorious milestone in Vietnam’s history of nation-building and defense. It marked the decisive end of a heroic 30-year struggle for independence, freedom, and national unity; brought an end to more than a century of domination by both old and new colonial powers; and opened a new era— the era of national independence and socialism.

Journalist Tran Mai Huong and his iconic photo of Tank 846 of the Liberation Army entering the Independence Palace on April 30, 1975. (Photo: VNA)

War reporters and Great 1975 Spring Victory: Witnesses to history

The first dispatches – news reports, photos, and eyewitness accounts – came from reporters of the VNA and Thông tấn xã Giải Phóng (Liberation Press Agency - LPA). Their coverage swiftly swept across the country and reached global audiences, capturing with the historic moments of the nation’s victory against the US, the fall of the US-backed Saigon regime, and the collapse of Washington’s “Vietnamisation” strategy.

Northern region holds decisive role in 1975 Great Spring Victory

Northern region holds decisive role in 1975 Great Spring Victory

During the resistance war against the US invaders from 1954 – 1975, the North served as the country’s major rear base, providing comprehensive political, military, economic, and moral support for the southern battlefield. During the 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising, the North’s role became even more prominent, making a decisive contribution to the liberation of the South and national reunification.

See more

11th National Congress of Vietnam Fatherland Front to take place in May

11th National Congress of Vietnam Fatherland Front to take place in May

The congress is a major political and social event, highlighting the strength of the great national unity bloc in a new era. It comes on the heels of the success of the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

Action plan launched to strengthen anti-money laundering framework

Action plan launched to strengthen anti-money laundering framework

The plan seeks to safeguard the interests of the State, organisations and individuals while helping prevent corruption, money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing, thus strengthening financial system stability, supporting economic growth and promoting Vietnam's reputation and stature in the international community.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet (centre), Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the UN chairs the opening session of the 11th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in New York on April 27. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam chairs inaugural session of 11th NPT Review Conference

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the UN, and the president-designate of the conference, has underscored a spirit of constructive engagement, dialogue and multilateral cooperation in his remarks ahead of the conference, reaffirming Vietnam’s consistent support for comprehensive and non-discriminatory nuclear disarmament.

Vietnamese leaders extend greetings on national days of foreign countries

Vietnamese leaders extend greetings on national days of foreign countries

On the 66th Independence Day of Togo (April 27, 1960–2026), Party General Secretary and State President To Lam sent a message of congratulations to President Jean-Lucien Savi de Tové. Prime Minister Le Minh Hung also conveyed greetings to President of Togo’s Council of Ministers Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam at the working session with the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader urges Ho Chi Minh City to turn strategic resolutions into tangible outcomes

Expressing confidence in the city’s tradition of dynamism, creativity, and solidarity, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam said Ho Chi Minh City will continue to innovate, make breakthroughs, and successfully fulfil its goals, maintaining its role as the country’s economic locomotive and a leading growth pole in the region.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam promotes practical disarmament measures

In the field of nuclear non-proliferation, Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, underscored the role of safeguards mechanisms, stressing that countries’ right to access nuclear technology for peaceful purposes must be ensured in line with safety, security and non-proliferation standards.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Greece)

Ambassador updates Greek media on Vietnam’s renewal achievements

The ambassador noted that Vietnam has evolved from an economy plagued by hyperinflation into one of the region’s most dynamic performers, posting GDP growth of 8.02% in 2025. The country has reached upper middle-income status, with per capita income of 5,026 USD.

The Vietnamese delegation attends the 224th session of the UNESCO Executive Board. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam supports UNESCO's people-centred approach, multilateral cooperation: official

Van affirmed Vietnam’s support for the UNESCO80 reform roadmap, focusing on the organisation’s core mandate, priority areas, interdisciplinary approach, and the special status of the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO, and UNESCO representative offices, alongside efforts to diversify resources and strengthen global partnerships to enhance the organisation’s effectiveness.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam addresses the working session with the Standing Board of the Da Nang Municipal Party Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader urges Da Nang city to develop into major national growth pole

General Secretary and President Lam expressed his confidence that, with its tradition of dynamism and innovation and with strong support from the central authorities, Da Nang will overcome challenges and realise its vision of becoming a major national growth pole and a modern, smart, and worth-living coastal city with strong regional competitiveness.