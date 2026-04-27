Vietnam promotes practical disarmament measures

New York (VNA) - Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has highlighted the need to advance practical disarmament measures, enhance transparency, build trust and reduce nuclear risks.



The ambassador made the remarks at a meeting with international press in New York, ahead of the 11th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.



Viet, who is also the President-designate of the conference, said the event holds special significance amid ongoing complex developments in global security, intensifying strategic competition among major powers, and mounting challenges facing multilateral arms control and disarmament mechanisms.



In the field of nuclear non-proliferation, he underscored the role of safeguards mechanisms, stressing that countries’ right to access nuclear technology for peaceful purposes must be ensured in line with safety, security and non-proliferation standards.

At the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) press briefing in New York (Photo: VNA)

The diplomat also expressed appreciation for the close coordination and support provided by the UN Secretariat over the past period, while voicing hope for continued backing from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to help the conference achieve a consensus-based, substantive and balanced outcome.



In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Christopher King, Provisional Secretary‑General of the conference, praised Vietnam’s efforts, commitments and active contributions to nuclear non-proliferation, disarmament and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.



He stressed that Vietnam’s designation as President of the conference reflects the international community’s confidence in the country’s capacity to steer, its spirit of dialogue, and its constructive and effective approach to sensitive global issues.



The treaty was signed in 1968, entered into force in 1970, and currently has 191 member states.



It is one of the cornerstone international treaties of the current global security order, built on three main pillars: preventing the spread of nuclear weapons, promoting nuclear disarmament, and ensuring the right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy./.

