Top leader offers incense at Hill 82 Tan Bien Martyrs’ Cemetery



Tay Ninh (VNA) - Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on April 27 laid flowers and offered incense at Hill 82 Tan Bien Martyrs’ Cemetery in Tay Ninh province on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975–2026).



Also attending were Politburo members: Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission; Le Minh Tri, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Internal Affairs; Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Policies and Strategies; General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence; General Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security; General Nguyen Trong Nghia, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army; and Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; and former Party and State leaders; among others.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and delegates offer incense at Hill 82 Tan Bien Martyrs’ Cemetery in Tay Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and the delegates observed a moment of silence in tribute to fallen heroes who fought and sacrificed for the nation’s independence and freedom.



The cemetery is the resting place of more than 15,000 fallen soldiers from across the country. It also features memorial sections dedicated to martyrs from various sectors, including education, youth volunteers, and police forces./.





