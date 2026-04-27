Politics

Top leader offers incense at Hill 82 Tan Bien Martyrs’ Cemetery

General Secretary and President Lam and the delegates observed a moment of silence in tribute to fallen heroes who fought and sacrificed for the nation’s independence and freedom.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam offers incense at Hill 82 Tan Bien Martyrs’ Cemetery in Tay Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam offers incense at Hill 82 Tan Bien Martyrs’ Cemetery in Tay Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)


Tay Ninh (VNA) - Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on April 27 laid flowers and offered incense at Hill 82 Tan Bien Martyrs’ Cemetery in Tay Ninh province on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975–2026).

Also attending were Politburo members: Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission; Le Minh Tri, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Internal Affairs; Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Policies and Strategies; General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence; General Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security; General Nguyen Trong Nghia, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army; and Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; and former Party and State leaders; among others.

lam2.jpg
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and delegates offer incense at Hill 82 Tan Bien Martyrs’ Cemetery in Tay Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and the delegates observed a moment of silence in tribute to fallen heroes who fought and sacrificed for the nation’s independence and freedom.

The cemetery is the resting place of more than 15,000 fallen soldiers from across the country. It also features memorial sections dedicated to martyrs from various sectors, including education, youth volunteers, and police forces./.


VNA
#Party General Secretary and State President To Lam #Hill 82 Tan Bien Martyrs’ Cemetery #Tay Ninh province Tay Ninh
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man offers flowers and incense to heroic martyrs at the Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple in Cu Chi commune, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: daibieunhandan.vn)

NA Chairman pays tribute to heroic martyrs in Ho Chi Minh City

Writing in the memorial guestbook, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man respectfully paid tribute to the fallen heroes and commemorated compatriots and soldiers who fought and sacrificed in the Sai Gon – Cho Lon – Gia Dinh area for national independence.

See more

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam promotes practical disarmament measures

In the field of nuclear non-proliferation, Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, underscored the role of safeguards mechanisms, stressing that countries’ right to access nuclear technology for peaceful purposes must be ensured in line with safety, security and non-proliferation standards.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Greece)

Ambassador updates Greek media on Vietnam’s renewal achievements

The ambassador noted that Vietnam has evolved from an economy plagued by hyperinflation into one of the region’s most dynamic performers, posting GDP growth of 8.02% in 2025. The country has reached upper middle-income status, with per capita income of 5,026 USD.

The Vietnamese delegation attends the 224th session of the UNESCO Executive Board. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam supports UNESCO's people-centred approach, multilateral cooperation: official

Van affirmed Vietnam’s support for the UNESCO80 reform roadmap, focusing on the organisation’s core mandate, priority areas, interdisciplinary approach, and the special status of the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO, and UNESCO representative offices, alongside efforts to diversify resources and strengthen global partnerships to enhance the organisation’s effectiveness.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam addresses the working session with the Standing Board of the Da Nang Municipal Party Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader urges Da Nang city to develop into major national growth pole

General Secretary and President Lam expressed his confidence that, with its tradition of dynamism and innovation and with strong support from the central authorities, Da Nang will overcome challenges and realise its vision of becoming a major national growth pole and a modern, smart, and worth-living coastal city with strong regional competitiveness.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (right), who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, attends a ceremony to confer the title of "Hero of the People's Armed Forces" on Military Region 5. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader requests Military Region 5 to play core role in building all-people defence

To fulfil tasks in the new period, the top leader asked the armed forces of Military Region 5 to thoroughly grasp and effectively implement the Party’s guidelines on military and defence, and national protection. They were urged to stay proactive, improve research and forecasting capacity, and avoid passivity or surprise in any circumstances.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and delegates pay tribute to fallen combatants at the Da Nang City Memorial. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary, State President offers incense in tribute to fallen heroes in Da Nang

In a solemn and sacred atmosphere, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and delegates observed a moment of silence, respectfully bowing their heads to express their boundless gratitude and profound remembrance of the immense contributions of the heroic martyrs, compatriots, and comrades, who, with fervent patriotism and unwavering unity, fought bravely and sacrificed themselves for the cause of national liberation, building and protecting the socialist Vietnamese Fatherland.

Delegates at the 14th Meeting of the ASEAN–New Zealand Joint Cooperation Committee, held at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta on April 24. (Photo: ASEAN Secretariat)

Vietnam co-chairs 14th ASEAN–New Zealand Joint Cooperation Committee meeting

Vietnam encourages New Zealand to continue its active engagement in both ASEAN–New Zealand frameworks and ASEAN-led mechanisms such as the East Asia Summit (EAS), ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM+), and Expanded ASEAN Maritime Forum (EAMF), contributing to trust-building, dialogue, cooperation, and conflict prevention in the region.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (right) bids farewell to President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung on April 24. (Photo: VNA)

RoK President, spouse conclude state visit to Vietnam

The RoK will remain a reliable partner accompanying Vietnam in its goal of becoming an upper-middle-income developing country by 2030 and a high-income developed country by 2045, said President Lee Jae Myung.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam on April 24 holds phone talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader holds phone talks with Australian Prime Minister

The Vietnamese leader affirmed that Australia is a trusted friend and a Comprehensive Strategic Partner with growing stature, sharing many strategic interests and common priorities with Vietnam, including inclusive development, green transition, digital economy and strategic autonomy.

Vice Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Van Hien speaks at the press briefing (Photo: VNA)

16th NA’s first session lays solid foundation for new legislative term

Speaking at a press briefing organised after the closing ceremony of the session, Vice Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Van Hien noted that the session was conducted in a scientific, reform-oriented and highly responsible manner, contributing to laying an important institutional and personnel foundation for the 16th NA term.

The bilingual photo book “The Nation's Festival – the Elections of Deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at All Levels for the 2026–2031 tenure" published by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s Publishing House. (Photo: VNA)

Photo book on 16th National Assembly, 2026–2031 elections launched

The VNA Publishing House was tasked with compiling the photo book, which comprehensively portrays preparations, organisation and the successful conduct of the elections, followed by the NA’s first session. Editors, experts and designers worked intensively to complete the book in time for its release on the closing day of the session.