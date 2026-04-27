Vietnamese leaders extend congratulations to Netherlands on King’s Day

Hanoi (VNA) - Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on April 27 sent a congratulatory message to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands on the occasion of Dutch King’s Day (April 27).

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung also cabled congratulations to his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten, while National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man extended his congratulations to President of the Senate Mei Li Vos and President of the House of Representatives of the Netherlands Thom van Campen.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung sent a congratulatory message to Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen./.

​