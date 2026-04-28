Politics

11th National Congress of Vietnam Fatherland Front to take place in May

The congress is a major political and social event, highlighting the strength of the great national unity bloc in a new era. It comes on the heels of the success of the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) will hold its 11th National Congress for the 2026 - 2031 tenure from May 11–13 in Hanoi, the VFF Central Committee announced on April 28.

The congress is a major political and social event, highlighting the strength of the great national unity bloc in a new era. It comes on the heels of the success of the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

The event also marks the beginning of a new development phase, as political and social organisations and mass associations assigned by the Party and State are brought under the VFF umbrella.

More than 1,300 delegates are expected to attend the congress, including 1,138 official delegates and around 200 guests. Held under the theme “Solidarity - Democracy - Innovation - Creativity - Development,” the congress will adopt a political report focusing on enhancing the VFF’s core political role in promoting democracy, patriotism and national unity to build a prosperous, strong, civilised and happy nation.

The 11th-tenure VFF Central Committee is expected to comprise 405 members, with a presidium of 72 members and a standing board of 12 members.

Preparations for the congress have been completed at all levels. By October 31, 2025, all 3,320 commune-level VFF congresses had been successfully held, meeting all requirements. At the provincial level, all 34 provinces and centrally run cities completed their congresses by mid-December 2025.

The results reflect broad representation and inclusiveness across the system, with participation from member organisations, local leaders, prominent individuals and full-time officials, alongside a balanced composition in terms of gender, ethnicity and religion.

The upcoming congress is expected to set out orientations and tasks for the new tenure, further strengthening the VFF’s role in consolidating national unity and mobilising social consensus for the country’s development./.

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#Vietnam Fatherland Front #Vietnam Fatherland Front National Congress #14th National Party Congress #16th National Assembly
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