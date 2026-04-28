Politics

National Assembly Chairman calls on trade unions to support productivity improvement

Amid national efforts to achieve rapid and sustainable development, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man called on unions to effectively implement the resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress and related congresses, while embracing innovation, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence to boost productivity.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man addresses the ceremony marking the 140th anniversary of International Workers' Day in Hanoi on April 28. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man addresses the ceremony marking the 140th anniversary of International Workers' Day in Hanoi on April 28. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on April 28 urged trade unions at all levels to prioritise productivity gains and pursue double-digit growth, while addressing a ceremony marking the 140th anniversary of International Workers' Day (May 1, 1886 - 2026).

The event, held in Hanoi, also honoured 101 outstanding grassroots trade union chairpersons recognised for excellence in dialogue and collective bargaining in 2026.

Conveying greetings from Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, the top legislator highlighted the growing strength and core role of Vietnam’s working class across all sectors and economic components. He underscored that trade unions have increasingly asserted themselves as a reliable pillar for workers, with more practical, effective, and substantive activities that safeguard legitimate rights and interests.

Trade unions, he noted, have actively contributed to building and refining labour-related policies and laws, while stepping up dialogue and collective bargaining. Each year, tens of thousands of dialogues help address workers’ concerns, and numerous collective agreements have improved working conditions, income, and welfare.

NA Chairman Man stressed that the commendation of 101 grassroots union leaders reflects the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour’s serious implementation of Party directives, particularly the call for unions to focus on substantive dialogue and protecting workers’ rights. On behalf of Party and State leaders, he commended the awardees, describing them as exemplary representatives of a new generation of union officials and role models within the labour movement.

vnanet-potal-chu-tich-quoc-hoi-du-le-ky-niem-140-nam-ngay-quoc-te-lao-dong-8729393.jpg
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man honours 101 outstanding grassroots trade union chairpersons at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Amid national efforts to achieve rapid and sustainable development, he called on unions to effectively implement the resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress and related congresses, while embracing innovation, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence to boost productivity.

He stressed the need for trade unions at all levels to focus on boosting productivity and achieving double-digit growth through innovation, thrift practice, improved working styles, and the application of science, technology, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence.

He also urged stronger efforts to build a modern, robust working class and a pool of capable, dedicated trade union officials, especially at the grassroots level. Enhancing dialogue and collective bargaining, improving organisational models, and contributing to anti-corruption efforts were also highlighted as priorities, he added.

The ceremony, he noted, served as an occasion to reaffirm the enduring values of International Workers' Day, inspiring pride in the revolutionary tradition of the working class and trade unions, while generating fresh momentum to build a modern, strong workforce and a more dynamic and effective trade union system.

The NA Chairman expressed confidence that under Party leadership, the labour movement and trade union activities will continue to advance, contributing meaningfully to national development goals.

At the event, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour Nguyen Anh Tuan reaffirmed the historic role of Vietnam’s working class as a leading force in national development. He emphasised that trade unions remain central to uniting workers, protecting their rights, and driving patriotic emulation movements.

He called on union officials and workers to uphold the spirit of International Workers’ Day, enhance skills and professionalism, and actively contribute to productivity and technological mastery, ensuring unions remain a trusted support for workers in a new era of development./.

VNA
#International Workers' Day #productivity #double-digit growth #National Assembly Chairman #Tran Thanh Man
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