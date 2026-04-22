Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 22

The welcome ceremony for President of the RoK Lee Jae Myung and his spouse, PM Le Minh Hung's working session with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2026 are among news highlights on April 22.

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 22

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

– General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and State President To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly presided over an official welcome ceremony in Hanoi on April 22 for President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung and his spouse Kim Hae Kyung, who are on a state visit to Vietnam.

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General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and State President To Lam and President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung review the honour guard of the Vietnam People’s Army in Hanoi on April 22. (Photo: VNA)

The ceremony took place at the Presidential Palace with the attendance of senior officials from central agencies, ministries, and Hanoi authorities. Read full story

– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has instructed the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) to ensure there are no shortages of electricity or fuel under any circumstances to support efforts to achieve the double-digit growth target for this year.

Chairing a working session with the ministry in Hanoi on April 22, the PM reviewed the implementation of tasks for 2026, key bottlenecks, and priorities for the time ahead. Read full story

– The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Press Awards 2025 have offered a comprehensive reflection of the agency’s renewed dynamism, professional dedication and aspiration for innovation amid intensifying competition from social media and digital platforms.

Taking place in a year marked by major national milestones, the awards highlight the evolving role of mainstream journalism in a rapidly changing information landscape. Read full story

– The Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2026 opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on April 22, bringing together more than 500 suppliers across 700 booths.

Co-organised by the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (Vinexad) and Global Sources, the event attracts businesses from Vietnam and key Asian markets, including Hong Kong (China), the Republic of Korea (RoK), India, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia. Exhibitors are displaying over 40,000 export products across four main sectors: fashion and accessories, home and gifts, electronics and home appliances, and packaging and printing. Read full story

– The “Vietnamese Entrepreneurs Awards in Canada 2026” has made its debut in Vancouver, marking the first dedicated platform to honour outstanding Vietnamese entrepreneurs and businesses in Canada.

The gala brought together nearly 200 participants, including community leaders, entrepreneurs and guests from across the country, highlighting both the achievements of Vietnamese businesses and the community’s growing role in the socio-economic fabric of Vancouver and other Canadian cities. Read full story

– The Scientific Innovation Competition in 2026 was officially launched on April 21, notably expanding eligibility to overseas Vietnamese for the first time, in a move aimed at connecting global Vietnamese intellect and bringing international innovations into domestic application.

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Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Le Xuan Dinh delivers opening remarks at the launching ceremony of the Scientific Innovation Competition 2026 on April 21. (Photo: VNA)

In response to World Creativity and Innovation Day 2026, the contest provides a platform for individuals and teams nationwide who are passionate about research, creativity, and practical application of science, while promoting a movement of scientific inquiry within the community, particularly among young people. Read full story

– In recent years, Vietnam’s tourism sector has posted steady gains in revenue and arrivals, but to boost competitiveness and ensure sustainable growth, the “smokeless industry” is shifting towards technology-driven, value-based development, with artificial intelligence (AI) emerging as a key catalyst for breakthroughs.

In practice, AI is increasingly embedded in how travellers plan, explore and experience their journeys, especially among younger tourists. A survey by Booking.com shows that 99% of Gen Z use AI before trips, with 42% receiving personalised recommendations and 40% researching destinations and timing. During their journeys, many continue using AI to translate languages, signs and menus (53%) or access information on heritage sites and museums (47%). Read full story./.

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#afternoon briefing #President of the RoK Lee Jae Myung #Ministry of Industry and Trade #Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2026
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