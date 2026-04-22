Politics

Lawmakers endorse plan to develop Dong Nai into regional economic connectivity hub

Delegates said the establishment of Dong Nai city will mark a fundamental shift in both the development and local governance models, positioning Dong Nai as a major urban centre that can share functions, strengthen linkages and promote complementary development with Ho Chi Minh City.

Deputy Trinh Xuan An speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Trinh Xuan An speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Lawmakers on April 22 backed a proposal to establish Dong Nai as a centrally-run city, describing the move as a strategic step to turn the southern province into a regional economic connectivity hub and a gateway for international integration.

During discussions at the first session of the 16th National Assembly, deputies voiced strong support for the plan, saying Dong Nai meets all criteria for elevation to the centrally-run city status and has the potential to become a new national growth pole.

Lawmakers highlighted Dong Nai’s location in the southeast region, which serves as a strategic gateway linking the nation’s key development corridors and largest economic hubs, connecting Ho Chi Minh City with the Central Highlands, the south-central coastal region and the Mekong Delta.

Backed by increasingly modern and synchronised socio-economic infrastructure, particularly in transport, industry, services and logistics - along with the fast-tracked construction of Long Thanh International Airport, the province has all the attributes of a high-potential urban centre with multi-core and multi-functional development and strong spillover effects across southern Vietnam and the country as a whole, they noted.

Delegates said the establishment of Dong Nai city will mark a fundamental shift in both the development and local governance models, positioning Dong Nai as a major urban centre that can share functions, strengthen linkages and promote complementary development with Ho Chi Minh City.

The move aims to turn Dong Nai into a regional economic connectivity hub and gateway for international integration, while becoming a model of dynamic, modern and civilised development that helps shape a new spatial development orientation for the Southeast region, in line with the Politburo’s conclusions, they added.

Deputy Trinh Xuan An from Dong Nai described the proposal as “a historic step” to unlock the development potential of a province already regarded as one of the country’s leading economic centres.

With a large economic scale, a strong industrial base and a comprehensive transport network, including Long Thanh International Airport, Dong Nai possesses the characteristics of a major growth engine, he said.

The deputy expressed confidence that Dong Nai will not only remain a leading fast-growing locality, but also emerge as a genuine growth pole, driving wider spillover effects, contributing more to national development, and evolving from an industrial hub into a centre for innovation, logistics and high-quality services with deeper integration into global value chains.

Meanwhile, Deputy Trinh Thi Tu Anh from Lam Dong province proposed that the Government study and submit to the NA special policies for Dong Nai city, particularly in finance, budget, investment attraction, and decentralisation in land management. She noted that without breakthrough policies, it would be difficult for Dong Nai to tap its potential and advantages.

The Government should also institutionalise a regional development linkage model between Dong Nai city, Ho Chi Minh City and the Central Highlands provinces through concrete, binding and feasible coordination mechanisms, she said, adding that accelerating key infrastructure projects such as the Dau Giay–Lien Khuong Expressway will help realise Dong Nai’s role as a gateway to the world./.

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