At least 2% of state budget earmarked for cultural development

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputies at the first session of the 16th National Assembly discussed a draft resolution on developing Vietnamese culture on April 22, expressing strong consensus on the need to promptly institutionalise Party guidelines, particularly Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW of the Politburo.

They affirmed the consistent view that culture and people form a foundational pillar, a key internal resource and a driving force for the country’s rapid and sustainable development.

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh said the Government is drafting the resolution to address bottlenecks and mobilise resources more effectively. The draft prioritises policies that are clear, feasible and widely supported, while assigning the Government to detail more flexible or pilot mechanisms.

The resolution stipulates that cultural development funding will include a minimum of 2% of total annual state budget expenditure, alongside mobilised social resources. The ministry is coordinating with the Ministry of Finance Vietnam and relevant agencies to define the structure of this allocation to ensure effective use. It also proposes measures to promote cultural values during major national holidays and considers fee reductions for the public on Vietnam Culture Day (November 24).

In terms of preservation, the draft prioritises resources for traditional cultural values, especially those at risk of fading, including languages, scripts, architecture and ancient villages. It also outlines tailored mechanisms for ethnic minority areas, linking heritage preservation with tourism and sustainable livelihoods.

Responding to proposals from deputies of Quang Ninh and Ninh Binh on incorporating traditional arts into school curricula, the minister said the ministry will study and adopt the idea. The draft also introduces grassroots-oriented policies, including empowering communities to manage and operate certain cultural and sports facilities.

On human resources development, both existing and proposed policies aim to train, attract and retain talent, particularly in traditional cultural and artistic fields. Notably, the draft proposes piloting a cultural and arts fund under a public–private partnership model, operating on market principles with risk acceptance, using state funds as seed capital to leverage social investment.

The ministry will further refine the fund model based on international experience and establish risk management criteria. While acknowledging limitations in digital transformation, the minister expressed hope that increased investment will help build an integrated data system to support governance and policymaking more effectively./.

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