☕ Afternoon briefing on April 21

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Authorities of the central province of Ha Tinh on April 21 held a ceremony marking the 120th birth anniversary of late Party General Secretary Ha Huy Tap (April 24, 1906 – 2026), a steadfast communist, a key leader, an eminent predecessor, and a distinguished theorist of the Party and the Vietnamese revolution.



Addressing the ceremony, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam stressed that the late Party chief’s revolutionary life stands as a noble symbol of a patriotic intellectual who early embraced the proletarian ideal and the path to national salvation charted by Nguyen Ai Quoc (a name used by late President Ho Chi Minh – the founder of modern Vietnam). Read full story

- Achieving double-digit growth is highly challenging but essential for meeting Vietnam’s long-term development goals, stated Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan on April 21 at the ongoing first session of the 16th National Assembly (NA).



The minister highlighted the country’s twin centenary goals – by 2030, marking 100 years since the Communist Party of Vietnam’s establishment, Vietnam aims to become an upper middle-income developing country; and by 2045, the 100th founding anniversary of the nation, to attain developed, high-income status. Read full story

- A series of Politburo resolutions is placing new demands on Vietnam’s growth model, particularly in Ho Chi Minh City, making it essential to reassess the roles of key economic sectors and improve coordination between the state and the market to sustain rapid and durable growth.

Economists say that in the new development phase, the state and private sectors are not in competition but complement each other within a unified growth ecosystem.



The state sector plays a guiding role, ensuring macroeconomic balance, while the private sector acts as a key engine of growth, innovation and global integration. Strengthening institutions to enable both sectors to develop in harmony, in line with Resolutions 68 and 79, will be critical to achieving fast, sustainable growth and elevating Vietnam’s economic standing. Read full story

- Lawmakers have proposed raising the statutory base salary to 2.65–2.7 million VND (101–103 USD) per month, arguing that a stronger adjustment is needed to improve living standards and create real motivation for public-sector workers amid ongoing wage reform.



At the first session of the 16th National Assembly (NA), deputies on April 21 morning reviewed socio-economic and budget performance in 2025 and early 2026, with particular focus on grassroots governance and remuneration policies for civil servants and public employees. Read full story

The "Kiss of the sea" show in Phu Quoc (Photo: VNA)

- In the first four months of 2026, Phu Quoc island in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang welcomed an estimated over one million international arrivals, up 61.5% year-on-year and reaching nearly half of its annual target.



International visitors accounted for around 30% of total tourist arrivals to the island, while tourism revenue hit approximately 22.8 trillion VND (866.09 million USD), up 60.4% and representing 81.8% of the province’s total tourism earnings. Read full story

- A large-scale promotional campaign is underway, with Vietnam’s Tourism Ambassador Greg Norman joining hands with the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) to introduce destinations across the 34 provinces and cities nationwide, and golf becoming a bridge connecting these localities.



In this special campaign, beginning in September 2025, Norman has brought Vietnam’s story to the world, with each locality featured as a vivid slice of Vietnam’s culture and people, contributing to positioning the country’s tourism brand in the eyes of international travellers. Read full story

- World Creativity and Innovation Day (April 21) offers an opportunity to promote tangible action, helping to embed innovation as a central driver of Vietnam’s socio-economic development.



Resolution No. 57 of the Politburo on breakthroughs in science-technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation is being vigorously implemented nationwide. Within this framework, innovation is increasingly recognised as a key engine for rapid and sustainable growth. Read full story

- The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) is targeting the transfer of more than 90% of international passenger traffic in the Ho Chi Minh City area to Long Thanh International Airport by 2027.

The corporation has submitted a transition plan to authorities outlining the phased handover of operations between Tan Son Nhat International Airport and Long Thanh International Airport./. Read full story