☕ Afternoon briefing on April 20



Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang has instructed the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) to urgently review and incorporate feedback from relevant ministries to finalise plans to decentralise administrative procedures, halve compliance costs and processing time, and eliminate all unnecessary business conditions.

People come to do procedures at the “one-stop shop” of the People’s Committee of Hoa Vang district, Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

Chairing a working session in Hanoi on April 20 with the two agencies, Deputy PM Thang emphasised that reform efforts must be substantive and aligned with the Government’s directive to streamline regulations and improve the business environment. Read full story



- The Vietnam Food Administration (VFA) under the Ministry of Health (MoH) has issued an alert on HiPP baby food products after a recall in Austria over over safety concerns.

Illustrative image -(Source: Internet)

In a document sent on April 19 to provincial and municipal health departments and food safety agencies of localities nationwide, the VFA called for urgent monitoring of HiPP weaning products. Read full story



- Vietnam is stepping up its global energy engagement as it participates in an international bidding round for oil and gas exploration in Algeria.



The launch ceremony, held on April 19 at the International Conference Centre in Algiers, was organised by Algeria’s National Agency for the Valorisation of Hydrocarbon Resources (ALNAFT), marking the opening of bids for exploration rights across seven oil and gas blocks. The event drew participation from major global energy companies, including Petrovietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP), a subsidiary of the Vietnam National Industry – Energy Group (Petrovietnam). Read full story



- The sprint toward piloting Vietnam’s crypto asset market is heating up, driven by the formal entry of international exchanges and the rapid rollout of tax and accounting frameworks, paving the way for the market to begin operations.



A notable catalyst is the strategic partnership between VPBank and OKX, one of the world’s leading digital asset platforms. Under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on April 14, OKX will work closely with VPBank to provide strategic advice, share operational expertise, deliver technology solutions and facilitate compliant liquidity connections for the digital asset trading platform operated by Vietnam Prosperity Crypto Asset Exchange JSC (CAEX), a member of VPBank’s ecosystem. Read full story



- Vietnam will, for the first time, participate in the 61st Venice Art Biennale with its own exhibition space, scheduled to run from May to November in Venice, according to the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.



The Vietnamese pavilion will feature an exhibition titled “Vietnam: Art in a Global Flow”, showcasing works by Le Nguyen Chinh, Bui Huu Hung, Doan Thi Thu Huong, and Le Huu Hieu, among others. The display will be curated by Do Tuong Linh. Read full story



- Hanoi is rolling out solutions to support enterprises in transitioning public transport from petrol- and diesel-powered buses to electric and clean energy-fueled vehicles, aiming for all buses in the city to go green by 2030.



The move is a key step in the capital’s strategy to develop sustainable transport, cut emissions, and improve the urban environment. The roadmap is divided into two phases. In 2025–2026, Hanoi will focus on finalising support mechanisms and policies while expanding the electric bus network and building charging infrastructure, including fast-charging stations. Read full story



- Vietnam’s DanceSport team has made an impressive start at the Philippine Superstars Open Dance Festival 2026 in Manila, securing a total of six gold, five silver and one bronze medals to temporarily top the medal standings.

Phan Hien and Thu Huong's solo Samba performance at the Philippine Superstars Open Dance Festival 2026 in Manila. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

The strong performance reaffirms Vietnam’s leading position in the region, particularly in Latin disciplines, which have long been the team’s traditional strength. Read full story



- A series of vibrant cultural and tourism activities officially kicked off on April 20 at the Hung Kings Temple historical relic site, marking the start of the Hung Kings Commemoration Day, the Hung Kings Temple Festival and the 2026 Ancestor Land Culture and Tourism Week.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Duong Hoang Huong said this year’s festival is organised on an expanded scale, creating a dynamic space that connects tradition with modernity. Read full story



- A ceremony was held on April 19 in the southern province of Dong Nai to recognise the Sayangva festival – rice worship ritual of the Cho Ro people – as national intangible cultural heritage.



Sayangva is the most important traditional festival of the Cho Ro community in Dong Nai. Deeply rooted in agricultural beliefs, it expresses gratitude to heaven and earth and deities, especially the Rice Goddess, while praying for bumper harvests and prosperous lives./. Read full story



