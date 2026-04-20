☀️ Morning digest on April 20

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on April 18 praised the persistent, silent, yet immense contributions by village elders, community leaders, artisans, and prominent figures among ethnic minorities nationwide – those who are preserving the roots of the nation and safeguarding the values that constitute the identity, depth, and enduring strength of Vietnam.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam meets with village elders, community leaders, artisans, and prominent figures of ethnic minorities from nationwide in Hanoi on April 18. (Photo: VNA)

He made the commendation while receiving village elders, community leaders, artisans, and prominent figures from across the country on the occasion of the Vietnamese Ethnic Culture Day (April 19). Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on April 18 attended a ceremony marking the 80th traditional day of the Criminal Police force under the Ministry of Public Security (April 18, 1946–2026), during which he affirmed the name "Criminal Police" will forever stand as a symbol of the people’s trust, the strictness of the law, and a source of fear for criminals.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung greets officials of the Ministry of Public Security at the ceremony on April 18. (Photo: VNA)

PM Hung appreciated the force’s eight decades of steadfast service, describing its history as a heroic chronicle written with absolute loyalty to the Party and the State, wholehearted devotion to the people, and the courage to confront danger and sacrifice for the greater good. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on April 18 called on Military Region 4 to build on their proud legacy and continue playing a pivotal role in safeguarding Vietnam’s sovereignty and stability, particularly in the central region.



Addressing a ceremony held in Nghe An province to mark the conferment of the “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” title on Military Region 4, PM Hung emphasised that the region has long held a strategic position in national defence and security. Read full story



- National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, together with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, arrived in Hanoi on April 18 evening, concluding their successful working trip for the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) and bilateral activities in Türkiye.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga at the farewell ceremony at Istanbul Airport, Türkiye. (Photo: VNA)

During the trip, Chairman Man attended the opening ceremony and delivered an important speech at the general debate of the IPU-152 Assembly. Read full story



- Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, deposited Vietnam's instrument of ratification for the UN Convention against Cybercrime (also known as the Hanoi Convention) with the UN Office of Legal Affairs (OLA) at the UN headquarters in New York on April 17.



The formal deposition followed the ratification decision signed by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on April 7. This landmark move makes Vietnam the first country in Southeast Asia and the third globally to ratify the convention. Read full story



- The Vung Ang II Thermal Power Plant was officially inaugurated on April 18 at the Vung Ang Economic Zone in the central province of Ha Tinh, marking a significant milestone in strengthening Vietnam’s energy security and supporting regional economic growth.



With a total investment of 2.2 billion USD, the project is developed under a build-operate-transfer (BOT) model and has a designed capacity of 1,200 MW, comprising two turbines. The plant is expected to play a key role in ensuring stable electricity supply for the central region and neighbouring areas, thereby facilitating the development of industries, agriculture and services. Read full story



- Vietnam has called on China to help maintain stable jet fuel supplies for its airlines as ongoing tensions in the Middle East continue to disrupt global energy supply chains.



Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Uong Viet Dung has sent a letter to Song Zhiyong, head of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), regarding the issue. Read full story



- Nearly 100 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables from Vietnam have been airlifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by Lulu Group International, marking a new step in expanding the presence of Vietnamese farm produce in the Middle East market.



Lulu chartered a flight on April 18 to transport more than 98 tonnes of high-quality produce from southern Vietnam, including lime, dragon fruit, pomelo and jackfruit. This is the first time the group has opted for air freight to import agricultural products from Vietnam, amid ongoing disruptions to logistics in the Middle East. Read full story



- The World Coffee Heritage Forum officially opened at the World Coffee Museum in Dak Lak province on April 18, serving as a foundation for advancing international partnerships in the promotion of coffee heritage.



Organised by the Dak Lak provincial People's Committee in collaboration with UNESCO, Trung Nguyen Legend and partners, it featured 14 presentations focusing on four main topics: global coffee history, cultivation and production processes, global consumer culture and the evolution of coffee heritage, and good practices in protection and sustainable development./. Read full story