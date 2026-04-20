Communist Party Switzerland voices confidence in Vietnam’s development model

Bern (VNA) – The Communist Party of Switzerland (CPS) has voiced its strong confidence in Vietnam’s development trajectory, highlighting the country as a compelling example of socialist construction with notable economic achievements.

On the occasion of the recent leadership elections in Vietnam, CPS General Secretary Massimiliano Ay has extended his congratulations to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam on his election as State President, Le Minh Hung as Prime Minister, and Tran Thanh Man as Chairman of the National Assembly.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Switzerland, Ay said he closely follows major political developments of the CPV as well as the Southeast Asian nation’s socio-economic progress. He congratulated Vietnam on the successful organisation of its recent National Assembly election, describing it as a significant political milestone.

He noted that keeping abreast of the CPV’s resolutions is important for his party, as Vietnam continues its path toward building socialism.

Vietnam offers the CPS valuable lessons, he said, adding that the election of To Lam as both Party General Secretary and State President reflects a high level of trust and contributes to aligning national development strategies with the Party’s leadership role.

Ay also outlined the CPS’s activities in the first quarter of the year, including action programmes expressing solidarity with Cuba. He highlighted positive outcomes from youth engagement programmes supporting the Cuban revolution, and expressed hope for cooperation with relevant units to introduce Vietnam’s socialist development story in Switzerland.

Ay stressed that Vietnam remains relatively little known among Swiss youth, but its socio-economic model could serve as an inspiring case. He pointed to the Southeast Asian nation’s economic achievements as evidence that socialism does not equate to poverty, and said the CPS hopes to organise educational activities, including in schools, to present Vietnam’s experience in the near future./.