Politics

Ha Tinh must leverage advantages, ignite growth aspiration: Top leader

During a local working session with the standing board of the provincial Party Committee on April 21, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam urged Ha Tinh to fully recognise both the responsibility and honour of a land rich in tradition, thereby fueling an even stronger development drive.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, and leaders of Ha Tinh province. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, and leaders of Ha Tinh province. (Photo: VNA)

Ha Tinh (VNA) – The central province of Ha Tinh must maintain sharp focus, fully leverage its potential, spark development ambition, seize opportunities, surmount challenges, and stay resolute in pursuing sustainable growth ahead, said Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.

During a local working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee on April 21, General Secretary and State President Lam urged Ha Tinh to fully recognise both the responsibility and honour of a land rich in tradition, thereby fueling an even stronger development drive.

The province should focus on attracting targeted investments, prioritising core industries, high-tech, and clean energy, while fostering new growth areas like the green, digital, and marine economies. It also needs to enhance quality services, especially in logistics, to become a regional trade hub, invest heavily in strategic infrastructure, and boost the efficiency of public spending, he said.

According to him, attention should be further paid to two-tier local administration model with integrity and constructiveness. That includes building a contingent of officials willing to think big and take action, improving investment climate, hastening administrative reform and digital transformation, and lifting overall governance quality. Agricultural development should shift toward an ecological and modern approach, integrated with digital transformation, new-style rural development, rural economic growth, and community-based tourism, especially in western mountainous areas, to secure sustainable livelihoods for residents.

The leader requested placing socio-cultural and human development as the foundation and internal engine for rapid, sustainable growth. Ha Tinh should uphold its reputation as a “blessed land with outstanding talents”, preserving and promoting core values such as dedication to learning, compassion and resilience. At the same time, culture needs to become a genuine development resource through cultural industries, smart tourism and experiential education.

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)

Priority must be placed on raising the quality of education across the board, cultivating a skilled workforce, supporting disadvantaged and border areas, protecting public health and social welfare, and improving living standards. The spirit of solidarity and mutual assistance should be carried forward to pool social resources in support of the poor and vulnerable groups.

He also urged further consolidation of national defence - security to maintain a stable, safe environment for development. In border areas, special emphasis should be placed on safeguarding sovereignty while advancing socio-economic progress. The province needs to build a strong national defence posture, expand external relations and deepen cooperation with localities in Laos to ensure lasting peace and stability.

Ha Tinh was called upon to continue upholding its proud revolutionary tradition and take a pioneering, exemplary role in Party and political system building.

Inheriting the ideology, ethics and working style of revolutionary predecessors, the provincial Party Organisation must build a clean, strong Party that stays close to the people and serves them as a top priority. Leadership methods need renewal, paired with a streamlined, more efficient administrative apparatus under the two-tier local administration model, while empowering grassroots levels and expanding innovative models in economic development, administrative reform, digital transformation and social welfare, he said.

Personnel quality should be improved on the principle of “putting the right person in the right job”, with performance evaluations based on tangible results and the satisfaction of citizens and businesses. Inspection and supervision must be intensified, discipline strictly enforced, and the fight against corruption, negativity and wastefulness pursued resolutely and consistently, with no exceptions or restricted zones. The goal is to create a contingent of officials at all levels who are competent, upright, dedicated and people-oriented, capable of meeting the demands of the new development phase.

Nguyen Duy Lam, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, noted that Ha Tinh occupies a strategic location in the North Central region, with a natural area of nearly 6,000 sq.km. The province is home to the Vung Ang Economic Zone and the Cau Treo International Border Gate Economic Zone. After adopting the two-tier local administration model, it now has 60 communes and nine wards, serving a population of more than 1.6 million.

During the 2020–2025 period, the local GRDP posted an average annual growth rate of 6.4%, accelerating to nearly 8.8% in 2025 alone. In the first quarter of this year, growth surged to 12.42%, the highest in the country, creating momentum for double-digit expansion. The rate of poor households fell to 2.1%./.

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