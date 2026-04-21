Politics

ASEAN Secretary-General affirms support for Vietnam in cooperation activities

The ASEAN Secretary-General expressed confidence that Vietnam’s impressive economic achievements and consistent foreign policy will enable it to continue making active and effective contributions to regional integration and strengthening the ASEAN Community.

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn (R) and Vietnamese Ambassador Ton Thi Ngoc Huong. (Photo: VNA)
ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn (R) and Vietnamese Ambassador Ton Thi Ngoc Huong. (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) - ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn on April 21 affirmed that both he personally and the ASEAN Secretariat stand ready to coordinate with and support Vietnam in ASEAN’s cooperation activities.

At a working session with Ambassador Ton Thi Ngoc Huong, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kao congratulated Vietnam on the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

He also extended congratulations to Vietnam’s new leadership and recalled his positive impressions of the Party General Secretary To Lam’s historic visit to the ASEAN Secretariat in March last year on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Vietnam’s accession to the bloc.

He welcomed the major policy orientations adopted at the Congress, particularly Vietnam’s goal of becoming a developed, high-income country by 2045, which matches the goals of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

The Secretary-General expressed confidence that Vietnam’s impressive economic achievements and consistent foreign policy will enable it to continue making active and effective contributions to regional integration and strengthening the ASEAN Community.

Underscoring the key role of the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN (CPR) in the bloc’s activities, Kao praised Vietnam’s active participation and contributions, especially its roles as coordinator for ASEAN - New Zealand and ASEAN - UK relations, as well as Chair of the Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) Task Force.

Huong, for her part, conveyed Vietnamese leaders’ thanks for the Secretary-General’s congratulatory message on the success of the 14th Party Congress and the election of new leaders by the 16th NA.

According to her, the Congress reaffirmed Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation, its high regard for ASEAN, and its strong commitment to contributing actively to strengthening ASEAN unity, centrality, and standing, while translating ASEAN cooperation outcomes into tangible and practical benefits for member states and their people.

She also discussed ways to drive more substantive cooperation within ASEAN and with external partners, focusing on renewing growth models through science, technology and innovation; accelerating sustainable development and green transition; ensuring energy and food security; and upgrading regional infrastructure.

Huong informed Kao of Vietnam’s plan to host the ASEAN Future Forum 2026 and sought his continued support and active participation in the annual high-level event initiated by Vietnam to chart the bloc’s future direction./.

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#ASEAN Secretariat #Ambassador Ton Thi Ngoc Huong Vietnam ASEAN
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