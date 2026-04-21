Politics

Vietnam pushes people-centred priorities for Asia-Pacific at UNESCAP

Vietnam remains firmly committed to multilateralism and the United Nations’ central role in global governance. It appreciates UNESCAP’s role in translating global commitments into concrete regional action and cooperation, sharing best practices, supporting evidence-based policymaking and tackling emerging challenges.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung (middle) at the discussion. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung (middle) at the discussion. (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) - Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung proposed three people-centred strategic priorities aimed at building an inclusive society for all ages across the region during a discussion at the 82nd session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) in Bangkok on April 21.

The discussion centred around the theme "Leaving no one behind: advancing a society for all ages in Asia and the Pacific."

Hung, who also serves as Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ESCAP, said the Asia–Pacific is experiencing one of the fastest demographic transitions in history. Rapid population ageing is reshaping labour markets and placing mounting pressure on social security and healthcare systems. In response, Vietnam is rolling out national strategies on population and development, building a “silver economy”, advancing human development in the digital era, cultivating a quality workforce, while strengthening the social welfare system and moving toward universal health coverage.

He underscored Vietnam’s strong support for UNESCAP’s leadership role in three strategic areas. First, the commission should enhance policy advisory support and promote regional cooperation to help countries proactively adapt to population ageing, including sharing models of comprehensive multi-tier social security systems and harnessing the silver economy as a genuine driver of growth and inclusion. Second, socio-economic policies must be designed and adopted in a coordinated manner, with UNESCAP advocating integrated macroeconomic and social policy frameworks that link economic growth with equity, decent job creation and human development for all ages. Third, science, technology, innovation and digital transformation should be placed at the core of regional development strategies, while keeping people at the centre.

This approach would ensure inclusive digital transformation across age groups, narrow the digital divide, and direct technology investments toward public services, healthcare, and lifelong learning, he said.

Vietnam remains firmly committed to multilateralism and the United Nations’ central role in global governance. It appreciates UNESCAP’s role in translating global commitments into concrete regional action and cooperation, sharing best practices, supporting evidence-based policymaking and tackling emerging challenges, Hung said.

He noted that achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals requires coordinated regional action. Vietnam is confident in the solidarity of Asia-Pacific nations in building a more resilient, inclusive and prosperous society in which no one is left behind, he added./.

VNA
#UNESCAP #population ageing #Asia–Pacific Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung and his spouse arrive in Hanoi on April 21 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)

Korean President arrives in Hanoi, beginning state visit to Vietnam

The visit is expected to become a special milestone in the 34-year history of diplomatic relations between the two countries, marking the starting point for a strategic leap forward in the bilateral ties amid evolving global dynamics, according to Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Choi Young Sam.

Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Phan Minh Giang (L), who is concurrently in charge of Samoa, presents his credentials to Head of the Independent State of Samoa Tuimalealiifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi II in Apia on April 21. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen ties with South Pacific partners

The diplomat voiced his confidence that with joint efforts, bilateral relations will continue to grow, particularly in areas of shared interest and strength. He also underscored the importance of enhancing coordination and mutual support at regional and international multilateral forums.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, and leaders of Ha Tinh province. (Photo: VNA)

Ha Tinh must leverage advantages, ignite growth aspiration: Top leader

During a local working session with the standing board of the provincial Party Committee on April 21, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam urged Ha Tinh to fully recognise both the responsibility and honour of a land rich in tradition, thereby fueling an even stronger development drive.

A high-ranking military delegation from the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence visits an exhibition booth (Photo: Ministry of National Defence)

Vietnam attends defence services, security exhibitions in Malaysia

This year’s exhibitions feature 15 thematic categories, highlighting modern military products such as aircraft, warships, armoured vehicles, man-portable low-range missile systems, anti-aircraft gun systems, laser weapons, as well as various types of ammunition, military uniforms, and logistics equipment serving defence purposes.

A view of the 16th National Assembly's first session (Photo: VNA)

16th NA reviews amendments to four tax-related laws on April 21

Lawmakers are expected to discuss the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the 2025 socio-economic development plan and state budget, as well as performance in the early months of 2026. They will also review the five-year socio-economic development plan for 2026–2030, thrift practices and anti-wastefulness efforts in 2025, and progress in achieving national gender equality targets. The session is broadcast live on radio and television, enabling voters and the public to follow proceedings.

The delegation of National Assembly deputies from Ho Chi Minh City holds a group discussion. (Photo: VNA)

Draft law proposes flexible tax thresholds, extended incentives for EVs

Presenting the Government’s proposal, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan said the draft law proposes not to stipulate specific revenue thresholds for exemption from personal income tax or value-added tax for household and individual businesses in the law, instead assigning the Government to set these thresholds.

Deputies in a group discussion (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers suggest groundbreaking mechanisms to revive Vietnamese culture

The draft resolution seeks to lure more investment into cultural industries, aiming for the sector to contribute 7% to GDP by 2030 and 9% by 2045. It also sets ambitious goals of ranking Vietnam among the top three countries in Southeast Asia and the global top 30 for national soft power.