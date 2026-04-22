Politics

NA to discuss proposal to establish centrally-run Dong Nai city

According to a Government report, Dong Nai has effectively leveraged its strategic location, historical traditions, and strengths in national defence, security, culture, and society to emerge as one of the country’s leading economic localities. The province serves as a key hub linking major development corridors and Ho Chi Minh City with the Central Highlands, the south-central coastal region, and the Mekong Delta region.

The National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to discuss a proposal to establish Dong Nai as a centrally-run city on April 22. (Photo: VNA)
The National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to discuss a proposal to establish Dong Nai as a centrally-run city on April 22. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to discuss a proposal to establish Dong Nai as a centrally-run city on April 22, as part of its ongoing first session of the 16th legislature.

During the morning sitting, legislators will examine a draft resolution on breakthrough mechanisms and policies for the development of Vietnamese culture.

According to a Government report, Dong Nai has effectively leveraged its strategic location, historical traditions, and strengths in national defence, security, culture, and society to emerge as one of the country’s leading economic localities. The province serves as a key hub linking major development corridors and Ho Chi Minh City with the Central Highlands, the south-central coastal region, and the Mekong Delta region.

With increasingly synchronised and modern infrastructure, particularly in transport, industry, services, and logistics, along with the fast-tracked construction of Long Thanh International Airport, Dong Nai is seen as possessing all the prerequisites of a dynamic, multi-centred and multi-functional urban area with strong spillover effects across the southern region and the nation.

The establishment of Dong Nai city is expected to create a new growth driver not only for the locality but also for the southern region and the country at large. It represents a fundamental shift in development and governance models, aiming to transform Dong Nai into a major urban centre capable of sharing functions, strengthening linkages, and fostering coordinated development with Ho Chi Minh City.

The proposed city is envisioned as a key national growth pole, a regional economic connectivity hub, and an international gateway, while serving as a model of modern, dynamic, and civilised urban development in line with the Politburo’s orientation for the southeastern region.

Under the proposal, Dong Nai city would be established on the basis of the current status of Dong Nai province, covering 12,737.18 sq.km, with a population of over 4.49 million and 95 commune-level administrative units. The administrative headquarters and organisational structure of the existing political system would largely remain unchanged, with adjustments made in accordance with Party regulations and relevant laws.

In the afternoon session, the NA will discuss draft resolutions on piloting the institution of public lawyers, special mechanisms to handle violations of land law predating the 2024 Land Law, solutions to address prolonged, stalled projects, and a plan for handling funds related to international arbitration rulings./.

VNA
#NA #Dong Nai #Vietnamese culture #strategic location #historical traditions #national defence
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