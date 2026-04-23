Politics

Lawmakers review taxable revenue threshold for household businesses

Law-makers on the morning of April 23 discussed in plenary a draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the laws on Personal Income Tax, Value-Added Tax, Corporate Income Tax, and Special Consumption Tax.

An overview of a plenary discussion at the first session of the 16th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)
An overview of a plenary discussion at the first session of the 16th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Continuing the agenda of the first session of the 16th National Assembly, legislators on the morning of April 23 discussed in plenary a draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the laws on Personal Income Tax, Value-Added Tax, Corporate Income Tax, and Special Consumption Tax.

The draft proposes not stipulating specific revenue thresholds for exemption from personal income tax and value-added tax for household and individual businesses in the law, instead assigning the Government to set these levels. It also amends the Corporate Income Tax Law by adding a revenue threshold eligible for tax exemption, with the Government authorised to define the level and detail the exemption in line with Clause 15, Article 4 of Law No. 67/2025/QH15.

Another key issue is tax policy for battery-powered electric vehicles. The draft suggests extending the current special consumption tax rates for battery electric vehicles with fewer than 24 seats until the end of 2030.

The Government has proposed that the law take effect immediately upon adoption, while provisions related to personal income tax, value-added tax and corporate income tax would be applied retroactively from January 1, 2026 to ensure individuals and businesses benefit within the current fiscal year.

During the morning sitting, the National Assembly also heard a proposal on the legislature’s supervisory programme for 2027 and subsequently discussed the matter.

In the afternoon, lawmakers are scheduled to convene in plenary to vote on some draft laws and resolutions, including amendments to the Law on Access to Information, Capital Law, Law on Civil Status, Law on Notarisation, Law on Legal Aid, Law on Emulation and Commendation, and Law on Belief and Religion, as well as a resolution on coordination mechanisms and special policies to improve the efficiency of preventing and settling international investment disputes, and amendments to the law governing Vietnam’s overseas representative missions.

The legislature will then hear reports summarising voters’ opinions and petitions submitted to the session, along with a report on the supervision of the settlement of voters’ petitions sent to the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly, followed by a plenary discussion on the matter./.

VNA
#16th National Assembly #Personal Income Tax #Value-Added Tax #Law on Belief and Religion
Follow VietnamPlus

National Assembly Election

Vietnam - New era

Related News

NA to debate amendments to four tax laws to support businesses, citizens

NA to debate amendments to four tax laws to support businesses, citizens

On the morning of April 23, the National Assembly is scheduled to discuss amendments and supplements to four tax-related laws including the Law on Personal Income Tax, the Value Added Tax Law, the Corporate Income Tax Law and the Special Consumption Tax Law. The move is intended to help address difficulties faced by businesses and citizens.

See more

The Vietnamse, RoK leaders and their spouses at the banquet (Photo: nhandan,vn)

Top leader hosts banquet for RoK President

Top leader To Lam expressed confidence that the Vietnam - RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to deepen in a more substantive and robust manner, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in both nations as well as the region and the world.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam (R) and President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung at the press briefing (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, RoK leaders meet press in Hanoi

The Vietnamese Government will keep improving the investment climate, making it more transparent and business-friendly, while ensuring all possible support for foreign investors, including Korean firms, to do long-term business in Vietnam.

At the talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and visiting President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung in Hanoi on April 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader holds talks with RoK President in Hanoi

The two sides highlighted the need to realise a strategic vision for economic connectivity in the evolving global context, including joint efforts to achieve bilateral trade turnover of 150 billion USD by 2030.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the working session with the Ministry of Science and Technology in Hanoi on April 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

PM underscores priority funding for strategic, core technologies

Highlighting the importance of accelerating digital transformation, particularly in the digital economy, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung set targets for the sector to account for 30% of GDP and for over 40% of enterprises to engage in innovation activities.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (R) and IAEA Deputy Director General Mikhail Chudakov (Photo: VGP)

Deputy PM, IAEA official discuss nuclear power development

Vietnam speaks highly of the IAEA’s role and efforts in promoting the peaceful use of atomic energy and supporting countries in building nuclear infrastructure. Since becoming a member of IAEA, Vietnam has seen the agency as a strategic and reliable partner, with cooperation activities increasingly effective and practical.

At the signing of the minutes of the talks (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–China border forces hold talks, confer Friendship Envoy title

Border guards of Vietnam and China pledged to strengthen information sharing on emerging issues at border gates, coordinate timely responses and enhance the effectiveness of control operations. They reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining order in immigration procedures, ensuring stable security in the Lao Cai–Hekou international border gate area, and promoting legal awareness among border residents.

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 22

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 22

The welcome ceremony for President of the RoK Lee Jae Myung and his spouse, PM Le Minh Hung's working session with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2026 are among news highlights on April 22.

The National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to discuss a proposal to establish Dong Nai as a centrally-run city on April 22. (Photo: VNA)

NA to discuss proposal to establish centrally-run Dong Nai city

According to a Government report, Dong Nai has effectively leveraged its strategic location, historical traditions, and strengths in national defence, security, culture, and society to emerge as one of the country’s leading economic localities. The province serves as a key hub linking major development corridors and Ho Chi Minh City with the Central Highlands, the south-central coastal region, and the Mekong Delta region.

☀️ Morning digest on April 22

☀️ Morning digest on April 22

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's working session with the standing board of the Ha Tinh Party Committee, President of the RoK Lee Jae Myung's beginning of a state visit to Vietnam, and 84% of Vietnam’s small businesses reporting growth last year are among news highlights on April 21 evening.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (R) and outgoing Mongolian Ambassador Jigjee Sereejav. (Photo: VNA)

Foreign Minister hosts outgoing Mongolian Ambassador

Affirming Vietnam’s high regard for Mongolia and their longstanding friendship, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung called for closer coordination to further develop the Comprehensive Partnership.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (R) meets with Irish Ambassador to Vietnam Deirdre Ní Fhallúin in Hanoi on April 21. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Ireland seek ways to step up bilateral cooperation

Hang proposed the two sides further strengthen political trust, increase high-level and all-level exchanges, and organise youth, student and cultural activities to mark the upcoming anniversary. The Deputy Minister also called on Ireland to soon ratify the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), which would create fresh momentum for economic cooperation.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Duong Hoai Nam speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Foreign policy drives Vietnam’s development momentum in new era: Diplomat

The ambassador highlighted that after four decades of Doi Moi, Vietnam now ranks among the world’s 35 fastest-growing economies. The country has signed and implemented 17 free trade agreements, positioning itself as an important economic hub in the Asia-Pacific, while attracting 38.42 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment.