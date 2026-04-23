Lawmakers review taxable revenue threshold for household businesses

Hanoi (VNA) – Continuing the agenda of the first session of the 16th National Assembly, legislators on the morning of April 23 discussed in plenary a draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the laws on Personal Income Tax, Value-Added Tax, Corporate Income Tax, and Special Consumption Tax.



The draft proposes not stipulating specific revenue thresholds for exemption from personal income tax and value-added tax for household and individual businesses in the law, instead assigning the Government to set these levels. It also amends the Corporate Income Tax Law by adding a revenue threshold eligible for tax exemption, with the Government authorised to define the level and detail the exemption in line with Clause 15, Article 4 of Law No. 67/2025/QH15.



Another key issue is tax policy for battery-powered electric vehicles. The draft suggests extending the current special consumption tax rates for battery electric vehicles with fewer than 24 seats until the end of 2030.



The Government has proposed that the law take effect immediately upon adoption, while provisions related to personal income tax, value-added tax and corporate income tax would be applied retroactively from January 1, 2026 to ensure individuals and businesses benefit within the current fiscal year.



During the morning sitting, the National Assembly also heard a proposal on the legislature’s supervisory programme for 2027 and subsequently discussed the matter.



In the afternoon, lawmakers are scheduled to convene in plenary to vote on some draft laws and resolutions, including amendments to the Law on Access to Information, Capital Law, Law on Civil Status, Law on Notarisation, Law on Legal Aid, Law on Emulation and Commendation, and Law on Belief and Religion, as well as a resolution on coordination mechanisms and special policies to improve the efficiency of preventing and settling international investment disputes, and amendments to the law governing Vietnam’s overseas representative missions.



The legislature will then hear reports summarising voters’ opinions and petitions submitted to the session, along with a report on the supervision of the settlement of voters’ petitions sent to the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly, followed by a plenary discussion on the matter./.

VNA