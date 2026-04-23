Politics

Vietnam, Estonia seek to deepen multifaceted cooperation

Vietnam and Estonia hold considerable potential for cooperation, particularly in economy–trade, science–technology, defence–security, education–training and the maritime economy.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (Photo: VNA)
Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam attaches importance to and wishes to strengthen its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Estonia, an important partner in the Nordic and Baltic region, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung told his Estonian counterpart, Margus Tsahkna, during talks in Hanoi on April 23.

Welcoming Tsahkna and an accompanying Estonian business delegation, Trung described the visit as highly significant, noting that it is the first by a minister from a European Union (EU) member state following Vietnam’s successful organisation of the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and the consolidation of key leadership positions. The visit, he said, demonstrates Estonia’s appreciation and determination to enhance multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam.

​He suggested that both sides step up exchanges of delegations at all levels, especially the high level, across Party, State, National Assembly, and people-to-people exchange channels, to enhance mutual understanding, consolidate political trust, and create fresh momentum for bilateral ties.

For his part, Tsahkna affirmed that Estonia values its relationship with Vietnam, expressing strong impressions of the country’s socio-economic achievements and its growing role and position in the region and the world. He voiced a desire to strengthen cooperation in areas where Estonia has strengths, including science, technology and innovation, while promoting practical collaboration among agencies, localities, universities and businesses of the two countries.

The two ministers agreed that Vietnam and Estonia hold considerable potential for cooperation, particularly in economy–trade, science–technology, defence–security, education–training and the maritime economy.

Regarding economy-trade, both sides agreed to boost connections between their business communities, encourage enterprises to explore each other’s markets, exchange information, and seek investment and cooperation opportunities in areas of mutual strength. They also stressed the need to facilitate trade promotion activities, partner matching and the expansion of cooperation in line with emerging development trends.

Trung proposed that Estonia actively support and hasten the remaining EU member states to promptly ratify the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

Both sides highlighted prospects for cooperation in digital transformation, e-government, cybersecurity, education and information technology. Trung praised Estonia’s experience and strengths in building e-government, developing digital infrastructure, online public services and innovation ecosystems, and suggested that Estonia continue sharing expertise and supporting Vietnam in these areas to advance digital transformation, modernise public governance and streamline administrative procedures.

The two ministers also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern. They reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism and respect for international law in addressing traditional and non-traditional challenges. Both sides agreed to continue close coordination at multilateral forums, including the United Nations and ASEAN–EU frameworks, contributing to peace, stability and sustainable development in their respective regions and the world./.

VNA
#Estonia #multifaceted cooperation #Minister of Foreign Affairs #EVIPA #exchanges of delegations Estonia
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